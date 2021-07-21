The Garden Plot: Overture to a summer thunderstorm

An approaching thunderstorm heralds its arrival a little while before it actually reaches us.

Trees are the first to take notice by turning up the backside of their leaves in expectation of welcome precipitation. Usually trees are calm before a storm actually arrives, in fact, before most storms arrive, their is an unusual calm broken only by a rain crow in the distance calling out for rain. Other birds of all types fly to and fro in a flurry of activity, making last-minute rushes before the storm.

Another tell-tale sure sign of a storm is the pesky houseflies on the porch and carport sticking to your arms and flying restlessly around. There always seems to be an abundance of them before a storm arrives.

The birds stop chirping and head for the trees to ride out the storm. My Northampton County grandma always said, “God gave them common sense to get out of a storm.” Cats and dogs find shelter before the storm begins and they have a certain sense that a storm is approaching. My grandma had several hounds, and at the first clap of thunder, they were running under the house to hunker down. Grandma would also let her house cat outside before a storm began because she firmly believed the old wives’ tale that cats drew lightning. My mother also believed this.

I remember as a kid spending time with cousins in South Hill, Virginia, at a backwoods farm house. In the middle of the afternoon, we were all outside pitching horseshoes and it started to thunder. The cousins mother came to the front door and called us all inside even before the lightning and rain.

Even though I was a child, I will never forget their reaction to the storm. First of all, they gathered around the large kitchen table. All lights were turned off, everyone (including adults) sat there, no talking, no moving, total silence while the storm rolled on outside. There was an unforgettable presence of safety and security in that kitchen in respect for the magnitude of the storm.

In this 21st century, people ignore storms and have lost common sense during a severe thunderstorm. Many are struck by lightning, swept away by flood waters because they fail to heed today’s high-tech early warnings. Thank God that on that afternoon, a mother’s call from the front porch was all we needed to know!

Freshly harvested blueberries

As we move further into the month of July, the blueberry harvest is going strong. Pick a few gallons for great winter desserts this week.

Freezing blueberries are the easiest of all fruit to process. To freeze blueberries, never run water over them, but pour a quart at a time into a sink of cold water. All tiny and unripe berries will come to the top and float. Take a tea strainer and scoop out all these berries. Run strained berries into another sink of cold water. Place the berries on a towel on the counter to dry and drain. Process two containers of berries at a time before repeating the process. Date the containers before placing in the freezer.

Two of the benefits of frozen blueberries is that they taste almost as great as fresh. Second of all, you can pour frozen berries directly while frozen into the mixing bowl when preparing filling for cobblers or pies.

Blueberry Sour Cream Pie

Creating this pie makes it worth the patience it requires to harvest blueberries! What better combination than blueberries and sour cream in a pie?

1 10- or 12-oz. jar of blueberry jam or jelly or 1 can of Comstock blueberry pie filling

2 cups sour cream (16 oz.)

½ cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1½ pints blueberries (fresh or frozen)

2 pre-baked 9-inch pie shells.

Bake the pie shells according to the directions on the package and sit aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small sauce pan, bring blueberry jelly or pie filling to a boil. Simmer for one minute until jelly is melted or pie filling dissolves. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine sour cream, vanilla and sugar. Place blueberries into pie crust, pour the melted jelly or blueberry pie filling over the blueberries then top with the sour cream mixture. Bake for five minutes. Allow pies to cool on oven rack. Refrigerate leftover, if you have any.

Grass clippings heat up compost pile

Grass clippings from the summer lawn contain nitrogen, which will heat up your compost. Combine that with Black Kow composted cow manure and a couple of scoops of Plant-tone organic vegetable food for some real positive heat. Garden residue such as green bean vines, discarded, overripe vegetable’s, corn shucks, other garden residue, clippings from shrubbery will add bulk to the bin or pile. If the pile smokes, cool it down with water.

A durable garden hose

An inexpensive garden hose will not hold up well during the heat of summer. They are light duty and roll up or bend in the heat, and this slows the flow of water. Remember: You get what you pay for. For the long haul, it is always wiser to purchase something that will last longer and make a job easier and more dependable and also less frustrating on hot afternoons!

Cucumbers in hiding

Many cucumbers go wasted because they hide among the vines of the cucumbers and are not discovered by gardeners. They grow too large and turn yellow and have to be thrown away. To prevent this loss, after giving a search, go through the rows again, using a rake to pull back vines to find the elusive cukes.

Christmas in July

Your Christmas cactus should be enjoying summer in a semi sunny location on the front porch. They are cascading over their containers and enjoying a cool drink of water twice a week. An application of Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month gives them an extra boost of energy. The secret of colorful blooms in November and December is the time they spend on the sunny porch all during the summer months.

Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown

Doctor: That check you gave me last month came back.” Patient: “So did that allergy you treated me for!”