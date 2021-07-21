Sandy Ridge News: Congratulations to grand prize winner at Bingo

Congratulations to Geraldine Johnson of Madison, winner of this past Saturday’s Bingo fundraiser for the Community Center. She won the cover-all prize of a Willow Creek accent chair with a retail value of $500 which was donated by Ron Grogan. She came with a friend who paid for her to play, and it paid off!

Everyone had such a great time; so, join us Sept. 18, when we will have more great bingo and door prizes.

Tony Joyce, former president of Sandy Ridge Community Center Committee, resigned this past Wednesday. Junior Hall was voted in as new president and resumed responsibility immediately. Thank you, Tony, for your past service to the community; it was greatly appreciated. Our next meeting will be Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in serving on the committee is welcome to attend.

The Sandy Ridge Music Association has a new treasurer. Karen Bullins has taken over for Barbara Spencer. Thank you, Barbara, for your dedication and loyalty. I could always depend on you to be there at the door to welcome everyone with a smile.

The Ridge Restaurant has new hours. They are closed Monday and Tuesday but Wednesday is Hibachi from 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with breakfast being served. They are now hiring a full-time cook. If interested, call 336-451-0064.

The Red Top Café is anticipating opening its dining room soon. They still need a part-time cook and waitress for evening shift. If interested, call Wendy at 336-871-3444.

If any churches or non-profit community service groups would like to set up, cook and sell food as a fundraiser at the Farm Festival on Oct. 2, contact Cheryl Lawson Knight at 336-344-2709 by Aug. 5.

Riverside Baptist Church on Amostown Road will have Vacation Bible School this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Bring your kids to learn about God’s word and enjoy good fellowship in a carnival atmosphere inside the church and outside with bouncy houses and more. If you need a ride, or want more information, call Carolyn at 336-416-5785 or Trish at 336-871-4064 and arrangements will be made to send the church van your way.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“I’d be a liar if I said that I didn’t care what people think, but I would rather have less people who like or approve of me for who I really am than a bunch of people who like or approve me for what I’m not.” – Beth Hart

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Strawberry Oatmeal Bars

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

1¼ cups quick-cooking oats

½ cup sugar

½ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

3/4 cup butter, melted

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup strawberry preserves

½ cup sweetened shredded coconut

In a bowl, combine first five ingredients. Add butter and vanilla; stir until crumbly. Set aside one cup. Press remaining crumb mixture evenly into an ungreased 13 x 9 baking pan. Spread preserves over crust. Combine coconut and reserved crumb mixture; sprinkle over preserves. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until coconut is slightly browned. Allow to cool.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 with Sandy Ridge news.