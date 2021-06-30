The Old Paths: Liberty for all!

“CEL-E-BRATE good times, C’MON!”

The music reverberated throughout the London community in Walnut Cove a few Saturdays ago. My hubster kept trying to get me to sit down in the comfy lawn chair in the shade, but I kept popping up to roam around on that blazingly-hot June day. Hey, if Kool & the Gang urged me to celebrate, who was I to differ?!

Thus inspired, I availed myself of the free pizza, hot dogs, sodas, ice-cream and other goodies provided by sponsors. I sang along with the cheerful music, I joyfully greeted old friends, I shed a few tears during speeches, I enjoyed a locally-made documentary. I can neither confirm nor deny accusations that I attempted to dance (“attempted” being the key word).

The event was “Rosenwald Day: A Centennial Celebration” at the historic Walnut Cove Colored School. The very atmosphere was charged with excitement as we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the facility known as a Rosenwald School — built by local folks as assisted by the Rosenwald Fund. This fund was established by Julius Rosenwald, a wealthy Jewish businessman, and heavily inspired by Booker T. Washington, a former slave who became a famed educator and leader.

From this fund, along with matching funds and labor provided by communities, more than 5,000 schools were built to educate people of color. Today only 125 of those schools still stand, with the Walnut Cove structure being one of about 40 still existent in N.C. Its renovation has been used as a model for other such efforts.

Most of us today know that renovated school as the Walnut Cove Senior Center, as well as the site for town board meetings. But upon its construction in 1921, it was known as a place of learning for people so desperate for education that some of them walked many miles daily on the old paths to attend classes there and then get back home in time for chores. They were not deterred by having only a single electric light hanging from the ceiling or enduring cold winter days when the lone potbellied stove was insufficient to warm the entire room.

That school meant a lot of things to a lot of people, but one thing it meant was freedom. Education was a way to escape the bondage of African-American illiteracy that especially plagued the post-Civil War South. Just a little over half a century removed from slavery, African-Americans were severely hindered from breaking the bonds of poverty due to a lack of education. Rosenwald Schools were one solution to this problem.

So in a sense, when we gathered to commemorate the Walnut Cove Colored School’s centennial, we were celebrating a type of freedom that the school brought to Walnut Cove’s minority population. And the fact that the anniversary celebration “just happened” to occur on Juneteenth made it even more meaningful.

You see, when John Hancock lent his large signature to the Declaration of Independence which was signed by 55 other Founding Fathers as well, not everyone was included in those truths which were declared to be self-evident. In other words, what they wrote on that now-yellowed parchment was different from what many of them really believed. With slavery still being practiced at the time of the original Independence Day, obviously not all men were considered equal. And equally obviously, not everyone was believed to be endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, namely liberty.

In other words, Independence Day just wasn’t working out for everybody.

Hence, Juneteenth came into being. That is the day — June 19, 1865 — when the abolition of slavery was finally fulfilled in the U.S. “But wait!” you may interject. “The Emancipation Proclamation abolished slavery in 1863, and the Civil War ended in April 1865. Slavery was already over, right?” Well, in theory, yes. In practice, nope. Texas, being the Confederate state farthest to the west, still practiced slavery even after the Civil War was over, with a quarter of a million enslaved people. On June 19, 1865, Union Army Major General Gordon Granger came to Galveston lead Union troops in enforcing the abolition of slavery at last. That historic day became known as “Juneteenth,” the true Independence Day for the formerly enslaved people of color.

One could argue that everyone is still in bondage to something—be it cigarettes, sugary foods, religious tradition or whatever has a hold on us that prevents us from being truly free. However, in this case we’re talking about collective freedom on a national level. Therefore, some of our nation celebrates Juneteenth as a day of liberation, and ALL of us as a nation celebrate the Fourth of July as the day we became a country of our own — free from ol’ King George III’s tyranny.

I, for one, thank God that He allowed me to be born in the United States of America. I still get chills when I hear our National Anthem. I become emotional when someone sings “God Bless America” during the seventh-inning stretch at baseball games. I wear red, white and blue as much as possible during this holiday week. I have flag shirts, flag lapel pins and even flag flip-flops.

People can talk about the injustice in our country, and I will agree that it exists and should be stopped. They can point out the many bad things going on in our nation, and I will sadly concur.

But there’s nowhere else I’d rather live. Despite its many issues and faults, I love the U.S. of A. God willing, as I sit at Lions Park in Walnut Cove this coming Saturday evening, I will watch fireworks light up the sky there once again for the first time since July 3, 2019. I may even head over to King at dusk on July 4 to enjoy another round of pyrotechnics.

And as the dazzling, fiery colors illuminate the heavens, I will thank God for shedding His grace on our nation, and I will ask Him to crown our good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea! This land is your land; this land is my land. Let’s pledge on this Independence Day to make it a better land for all!

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.