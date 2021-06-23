Sandy Ridge News: July calendar already filling up

Josh Hudson will be performing July 9 beginning at 6 p.m. at The Ridge Restaurant.

The Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Gaining Ground Bluegrass Band to the Community Center on July 10, at 6 p.m.

The Sandy Ridge Community Center will host a Bingo Fundraiser on July 17, starting at 7 p.m.

Riverside Baptist Church on Amostown Road will host Vacation Bible School on July 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for ages 8 and up. The theme is “Wonder World Fun Fest, Amazed by Our Extraordinary Savior.” Bring your kids to learn about God’s word and enjoy good fellowship in a carnival atmosphere inside the church and outside with bouncy houses and more. If you need a ride to church, or more information, call Carolyn at 336-416-5785 or Trish at 336-871-4064 and arrangements will be made to send the church van your way.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Timothy John Stovall,62, who passed away on June 16.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down. Without the rain, there would be no rainbow.” – Gilbert K. Chesterton

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Fried Summer Squash

Cut up in pieces and coat with buttermilk, about a tablespoon or two, then salt and pepper. Sprinkle with corn meal and flour, just enough to stick to the sides. If too wet, add a little more corn meal and flour; this will make the squash crusty on the sides. I cooked mine in a cast iron skillet filled with canola oil. You may use corn or vegetable oil but do not use olive oil. Drop into hot oil and fry until crispy and golden brown. Do not stir too much or you will knock off the coating. Drain on paper towels. This recipe, by Brenda Gantt, was tried, tasted and approved by my son Jeremiah.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 with Sandy Ridge news.