The Old Paths: Pert near Father’s Day

“What happened to the way you talk?” my Daddy asked me when I came home for Christmas break during my freshman year at Carolina. Well, what do you expect from a Southern gal living in a dorm suite with three girls from New Jersey, one from Canada and one from Raleigh but with Wisconsin roots?

From then on, whenever I came home, I purposely tried to sound like the 18-year-old that Daddy and Mama had dropped off in Chapel Hill’s stifling August heat. When Mama wanted to know if I was close to completing something, I’d reply, “Pert near.” For variety’s sake, I might answer, “Migh’ near.” And if I had already finished, I would say, “I done done it.”

If me sounding like a Northerner bothered my Daddy, then by gum, I’d Southern-it-up again!

When I started contributing columns to The Stokes News nearly 20 years ago, I used just my first name and married name. Daddy said, “Nobody knows who that is.” So I began inserting my maiden name as well. That’s why I write as “Leslie Bray Brewer” to this day — because it pleased my Daddy to see our family name in my byline.

Was my Daddy some arrogant tyrant who insisted that everything go his way? Nope. He was quite the opposite — always sacrificing himself for his family and never wanting credit for it. Because he was so good to his children, we strove to please him purely out of love. My Daddy gave us an earthly look at how our relationship should be with our Heavenly Father — wanting to please Him because of how good He is to us, not for fear of punishment.

Then again, as every good parent should, my Daddy did discipline us to train us up in the way that we should go. I fondly recall one episode of discipline that actually led to a closer bond between my Daddy and me.

When I was about eight years old, I was rambunctiously running up and down the hall of our small house. To quote one of my heroes, Jed Clampett, I was frolicatin’ around like a chicken in a corncrib. Suffice it to say that I was disturbing my Daddy as he tried to watch a Major League Baseball game.

To punish me, he made me sit down and watch the game. The correction had the opposite effect; I actually became interested in this game that my Daddy so loved.

I thought it would please my beloved Daddy if I learned to play baseball, so I’d beg him to go out into the yard to teach me to throw and catch. On the old paths of my childhood, there was no Little League softball for girls, so I had no outlet to play ball. My friend Susie actually played Little League baseball with the boys in Walnut Cove, but that was a rarity.

Daddy may not have wanted to go outside to have a catch with a little girl who, when it came to playing ball, was green enough to stick in the ground and grow. I couldn’t catch worth a lick, and my throws were liable to go anywhere but toward his glove.

Yet he patiently complied, time after time, until my skills improved. Within a few years, I was the starting third baseman for my church softball team and practically lived to play baseball with a few other tomboy girls who dared to hang with the boys during recess at London Grammar School.

Then the tables turned. On Tuesday and Saturday evenings when Daddy played softball at DeHart Field up on Summit Street in Walnut Cove, he was the one asking ME to go outside and throw so he could warm up his arm before his games.

The little girl who had to be forced to watch a baseball game had been transformed into one who wouldn’t miss watching the Saturday Game of the Week or Monday Night Baseball, preferably with her daddy. This new baseball fan could hardly wait to rush to Grandma Bray’s house after church to check the weekly batting averages in the Sunday edition of the Winston-Salem Journal so she could tell her Daddy who the leaders were.

By the time I was 10, we were traveling to Atlanta periodically to watch the Braves. Daddy would make sure to take me when the Cincinnati Reds were in town — my favorite team back in the “Big Red Machine” days. I still have the photo Daddy took of 10-year-old Leslie grinning like a fox eating yellowjackets as she got an autograph from Reds’ catcher Johnny Bench.

I am sure some people on Facebook roll their eyes at how often I post about baseball. What they may not realize is that baseball is a connection to something very important to me—my family.

My Grandpa Bray was a lover of baseball who instilled that love of the game into my Daddy, who then passed the baseball gene on to me. Four of my five kids now love this most excellent game, and I hold out hope that my youngest son will soon realize the error of his baseball-hating ways. (If he doesn’t, that’s okay, too; he may start a new family tradition to pass down his familial line.)

With Father’s Day coming up, I hope my readers who are dads realize how important they are in their children’s lives. Even if your kids are grown, you still wield enormous influence, whether you realize it or not. If your dad is still living, carve some hours out of your busy schedule to spend some time with him. If your relationship with him isn’t good, it’s never too late to mend it. If your dad has passed on, I pray you can fondly reminisce about him this coming Sunday.

As for me, I am planning to attend a Braves game with my Daddy in July. Hank Aaron has gone on to Heaven, and Johnny Bench is a 73-year-old living in Florida, but Daddy and I still love baseball. And if Daddy asks me if I’ve already bought the Braves tickets, I’ll reply, “I done done it. Leslie Bray Brewer is pert near ready to go!”

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.