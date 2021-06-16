Sandy Ridge News: Vaughan to play at The Ridge Saturday

Jacob Vaughan Music will be live at The Ridge this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Vaughn, an up and coming singer/songwriter from Reidsville, was featured last year in the Fox8 Home Concert Series. Come on out and bring a friend!

The women of Riverside Baptist Church, located at 1604 Amostown Road, will be cooking breakfast this Sunday for all the fathers in their church and community starting at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome to stay for church afterwards. Vacation Bible School will be Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 8 and up. The theme is “Wonder World Fun Fest, Amazed by Our Extraordinary Savior.” Bring your kids to learn about God’s word and enjoy good fellowship in a carnival atmosphere inside the church and outside with bouncy houses and more. If you need a ride to church, or more information, call Carolyn at 336-416-5785 or Trish at 336-871-4064 and arrangements will be made to send the church van your way.

Josh and Christina Hudson spent the weekend at the Popcorn Sutton Jam in Newport, Tennessee, where he was picking and singing. While there, they met my friend Jessica Read of Spencer, Virginia, AKA “Dukes of Hazard” Daisy Girl 01. They are back to Tennessee again for another show this weekend. Hudson will be performing July 9 at The Ridge Restaurant, beginning at 6 p.m.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of William McKinley “Kenny” Adkins, 72, who passed away June 10; Verla Marie Nichols Lawson, 90, who passed away June 12; and Elsie Mae Revis Lee, 86, who passed away June 13.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” – Jim Valvano

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Banana Pudding

2 pkg. Pepperidge Farm Chessmen cookies

6 medium bananas, sliced

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1 box (5 oz.) instant Banana Cream pudding mix

2 cups milk

12 oz. Cool Whip, thawed

Line the bottom of a 13 x 9 baking dish with 1 pkg. of cookies, face down. Top with bananas until no cookies are showing. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with condensed milk until smooth. Add pudding mix and milk, and beat for several minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Fold in Cool Whip and spread over banana layer. Top with remaining cookies. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours. Note: I used instant vanilla pudding; you may also use French vanilla. I diced one banana and folded into the pudding mix. This will keep in the refrigerator for 2 days, but the bananas will start to darken.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads. If your dad is living, please visit; and, if you can’t visit, call him. A simple phone call could mean the world. Be safe and God bless!

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 with Sandy Ridge news.