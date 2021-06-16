Nancy Reynolds News: Birthday wishes

Happy belated birthday to Sarah Anderson and Scarlett Lawson. Happy birthday this week to Gina Gainey, Brittany Joyce, Don Durham, Nancy Ridge and Ashley Manuel.

The Rock House Ruritans will be having a huge yard sale every Friday and Saturday in July, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning on July 9. Several families have donated complete household furnishings due to moving and remodeling; the items will be upstairs and downstairs. They hope they have enough space to put it all out on the first weekend. This is one yard sale you do not want to miss! Proceeds will go to the Scholarship Fund.

The Ruritan Club has planned another turkey shoot for June 26, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. The shooting starts at 6 and there will be food available.

Prayer requests please for Jasper Elliott, Linda Jones, Don Durham, Pat Faries, Marian Nunn, Joe Bennett, Jo Ann Chilton, Jo Ann McCreary, Debbie Manring, Doris Jo Sechrist, Jimmy Inman, Delano Creson, Anne Gordon, Betty Humphries, Jack Hall, Margaret Farmer, Mike Marshall, Hallie Hall, Joyce Love, Claude and Sue Williamson. Several ones on this list have cancer in stages 3 or 4. Please pray for them as well as their family members. It is not easy to lose your family members. And please remember our troops and their families.