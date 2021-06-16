Francisco News: Bluegrass jam sessions continue

The Francisco Friday Night Jam Session was a big success. Plenty of pickers were on hand to make the kind of music that is seldom heard on the radio nowadays. Lovers of old-time bluegrass and gospel music enjoyed the unrehearsed jam sessions. But don’t think you have missed out. The next jam session will be this Friday, at the Francisco Community Building, from 6-9 p.m.

These sessions are open to anyone who wants to come and pick a spell and anyone who wants to enjoy the music. There will also be another one the following Friday, June 25, same time, same place.

Thanks to the generosity of many neighbors, Northern Stokes Food Pantry has a great stock of wonderful food to distribute including farm fresh eggs and lettuce. The Pantry will be open next from 1-5 p.m. on Monday. The pantry is located at 7257 N.C. Highway 89 in Westfield, next door to Francisco Presbyterian Church. For more information, visit the Northern Stokes Food Pantry Facebook page, email nsfpantry@gmail.com, or call 336-351-0900.

Prayers for the Barbara Bundy Family. She passed away early Saturday morning and lived in the Francisco community for many years. Her son, Ron, still resides here. Prayers also for the Verla Lawson Family. She was from the Lawsonville community. Both of these dear sweet ladies attended Dan River Baptist Church and will be missed.

Continued prayers for Wanda Vogler, Maryln Johnson, Angie Bowman and Ralph Massey; all are having health concerns.