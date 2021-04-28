Loaves and Dishes: Ours is not to reason chai

Happy Spring to you! I have no earthly idea what the weather will be like by the time you read this but I’m just going to say that either I have paid more attention to the weather this year and am noticing the strange shifts in temperature more or the weather has developed an emotional issue. Are you like me and having a hard time knowing if you are hot or cold and what the appropriate attire for the day is? Me too.

Last time I told you all about the wonderful foodie things available at The Daily Basket in Germanton and at John Brown’s Store in King. I hope you went and visited them! I know I had several people ask me questions, I’m going to take that as a good sign. So, in that vein and considering the cold vs hot weather, let’s continue.

Perhaps I’ve talked enough about coffee here in this column to let you know what an addict I am. It’s true. I’m not going to even try and deny it. This past year and a half hasn’t done anything to help my addiction and I’m finding myself with a cup of hot joe on over into the evening and that is like playing Russian roulette with my sleep.

I’ve certainly never been one for hot tea. Ever. To that end, I tried starting my day off without coffee once and now my court date is pending. Just ignore me, that was a joke, I don’t want a bunch of hate mail. You should consider that the dinosaurs didn’t have coffee though and that didn’t seem to turn out very well, did it? Just saying…

My husband is forever suggesting iced green tea, but that’s a hard no from me. I won’t repeat here what green tea looks like to me, but let’s suffice it to say, I won’t be drinking any anytime soon. Which brings me to a surprise.

My friend Emily Burgess is director of The Friends of Stokes Shelter. (You should check out the animals for adoption who come from the County Animal Control shelter … FOSS is a nonprofit “no-kill shelter” that does great work and helps to relieve the stress of having so many animals at the county shelter. It’s a beautiful thing when these animals can find a new home.) Emily turned me onto the Iced Chai Tea at Rocky’s Coffee Shop, which is inside The Arts Place in Danbury. Holy cow! It is good and not at all like green tea!

I’m thinking that they should expand the cup sizes for their Iced Chai Tea because frankly, the 20-ounce size just isn’t large enough. Then again, how tight are my shorts going to be if I keep gulping that stuff down?

It led me to try to find a good Chai Tea recipe to make at home. I’m going to be honest with you. We haven’t been able to get as much flavor out of these ingredients as Rocky’s Coffee Shop does with their magic, but it will do in a pinch.

Before I get to that, though, I want to tell you about Rocky’s Coffee Shop! It’s in the heart of downtown Danbury. If you stand out front and hollar my name, I might hear you it’s so close to my house. They have delicious ice cream, coffee that will renew your soul, hot and iced tea varieties and a few delicious baked goods. I even heard that you might score a piece of Eddy McGee’s award-winning pound cake if you behave real nice and if they have any. The kids (of any age) can have their picture taken with the giant Rocky Bear who sits right outside the window. My own 5-year-old grandson is perpetually worried that the bear is about to come to life but so far, he hasn’t. Of course, there’s wonderful shopping available at The Arts Place and if you are lucky, someone may be inside playing music or maybe the artists will be upstairs painting! It’s definitely worth the trip to Danbury for a “staycation” experience. That said, try the iced chai tea with whole milk. Yum!

Here’s my version, which isn’t as good as Rocky’s but better than too much caffeine in the evening. May you guzzle it down with gusto. Drink it hot when it’s cold outside and cold when it’s hot outside!

Chai Tea

12 cardamom pods, gently crushed

16 whole black peppercorns

8 whole cloves

8-inch piece of fresh ginger, sliced

4 cups water

4 cinnamon sticks

3 whole allspice (optional)

2 Tbsp. brown sugar (more or less to taste)

1 star anise

1 vanilla bean, sliced down the middle

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

4 black tea bags

Bring all ingredients except tea bags to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes. Add tea bags and let steep for 15 minutes. Remove the tea bags, squeeze gently into the concentrate. Put the mix in a large glass jar with a lid and sit in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Pour mixture through a strainer and reserve the liquid for concentrate. Mix equal parts concentrate with water or milk to make chai tea. You can refrigerate in an airtight container for up to one week

Wendi Spraker is CEO, Food Writer, Recipe Developer and Dish Washer at www.loavesanddishes.net/ and one of the Dorks with Sporks duo, a mother-daughter “adventure in take-out” podcast. Find them at https://dorkswithsporks.com/.