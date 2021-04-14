Loaves and Dishes: Two local places you need to check out

Ever feel as though you are featured on an episode of “The Maury Povich Show”? Literally, for years, we’ve heard, “eat at home, you’ll lose weight.” Well, the last year has helped us determine that is a lie. In other related news, I tried on my shorts for the first time since last summer and uh, well, never mind…

With that I’ll just say that as your intrepid food reporter, there are two places that you must try if you haven’t already, although I suspect that many of you have done so by now.

The Daily Basket in Germanton has delicious local veggies, cheese, meats, frozen ready-to-bake dinners and soft drinks in glass bottles! I picked up some delicious popcorn and my grandson noted how many flavors of barrel-stashed candies they have.

Besides the food goodies, there are bedding plants, ferns and all the harbingers of spring that jump out at you as you pull in the parking lot, like potting soil, hummingbird feeders and seed packets.

At my own peril (because what if you run over there and buy it all up?) I’m going to share with you my favorite thing in their entire building: It’s the ice cream. They carry Homeland Creamery. Eeeeee! I’m drooling just thinking about it. I’ll admit it’s pricey, but it is oh so worth it!

Over near King is a wholly separate but similar operation at John Brown’s Country Store and Grill, where we had the opportunity to dine at the grill over the weekend. Who doesn’t love the smell of freshly smoked meats when you pull in the parking lot?

If you don’t follow their Facebook page, you should. Then you’ll know when one of their special “smokin” events is happening and you can preorder a delicious dinner, I promise, you won’t be sorry. Supposing that you missed out on that, you can still order from the grill and it doesn’t disappoint. The barbecue sandwich, BLT and pimento cheese sandwiches are out of this world. I’m sure the other items are, too, I just haven’t gotten around to all of those yet.

That said, just spend a minute perusing the store and you’ll find a real treasure trove of tidbits like their own store-made macaroni salad, chicken salad and pimento cheese. Fresh meats and sausages have their own case. Just look at the oodles of fruits and veggies in bins near the front of the store. Of course, there is a drink case and some items that you may need to pick up on your way home.

If you enjoy pickled things, John Brown’s is the place for you. There’s pickled garlic, eggs, okra, beans and so much more, it’s worth the trip just to ogle that selection.

I think what makes the difference between a John Brown’s Store or The Daily Basket experience versus a trip to the supermarket or big box store is that the store owners themselves are there to greet you and make sure that you have what you need. These are our neighbors and friends doing their level best to provide for us.

Personally, during the past year when I couldn’t find things at the grocery store (like toilet paper, paper towels, certain cuts of meat and a bag of baking potatoes), guess who had these things? Yep, that’s right, when I couldn’t rely on my paid membership at Sam’s club, I found these things at John Brown’s and The Daily Basket.

Now you know my own personal story of “why the shorts don’t fit” and I can get on out in the yard and plant my German Johnson tomatoes and wait for those first tomato fruits of June to pop on the vine. Hello tomato sandwich!

Wendi Spraker is CEO, Food Writer, Recipe Developer and Dish Washer at Loaves and Dishes, and one of the Dorks with Sporks Duo, a Mother- Daughter Adventure in Take-Out Podcast. Find us on our website at Dorks with Sporks or wherever you listen to podcasts.