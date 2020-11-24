Yes, soup for you!

Laurelyn Dossett (center) serves up soup to participants at the 2020 version of Soup in a Bowl. The annual fundraiser benefits the food pantry efforts of East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry and the Northern Stokes Food Pantry. Von and Lisa Robertson dish up their soup Saturday at Soup in a Bowl.

For the 2020 Soup In a Bowl fundraiser on Saturday in Danbury, the Arts Council organizers reported that they nearly sold out of soup and bowls.

