Sandy Ridge News

The Stokes Independence Day Celebration Sunday at Piney Grove Middle School was awesome! Music was provided by the Mayo Mountain Praise Band, Crossroads Trio, Debbie Bennett, and the Stokes Bluegrass All-Stars. Just when so many of us were getting discouraged with all the chaos in the country, in our state and within our county, these small communities came together and reminded everyone how great it is to live in a small town. Northern Stokes County rocks!

The food and music were great, the fireworks were fantastic and for a few hours, a semblance of normalcy existed. Many thanks to all who made this possible including Sheriff Mike Marshall, Andy Nickelston, Tory Mabe, Will Carter, Shelly Hightower, Richard and Hope Bennett Brim, Scott and Tracy Aaron, Tony Boles, Piedmont Pyrotechnics, Lawsonville Fire and Rescue, The Berry Patch and all the sponsors and vendors.

Please join Sandy Ridge Music Association this Saturday as we welcome The Mark Templeton Band to the community center beginning at 6 p.m. This band is a huge crowd-pleaser, so bring a friend and enjoy great music, food and fellowship.

The Sandy Ridge Community Center Committee will host a Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, July 18, starting at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6. Then, on Aug. 15, our first community event will take place, beginning at 3 p.m. This will be an outdoor event: bring your chair and listen to music by Michael Stahly, Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys and Jarrett Easter. A silent auction and bake sale will be inside the building, and food will be cooked outside.

These are fundraisers for the upkeep and maintenance of our building. If you would like to donate an item for the silent auction or the bake sale, please let me know.

Please be careful as you travel on Franklin Moore Road. Orange cones and barriers are in place and it is on-way only in that area. Stokes County Maintenance said that the creek washed away half of the road and they are waiting on permits to repair and possibly remove/divert the creek.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” – George Bernard Shaw

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

‘Naner Pudding

1½ cups heavy cream

½ cup sugar

1 cup milk

1 (5 oz.) pkg. instant vanilla pudding mix

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

6 or 7 large ripe bananas

1 (11 oz.) box vanilla wafers

In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the cream and sugar until stiff. Cover and refrigerate. In a large bowl, beat the milk, pudding mix and condensed milk until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. In a small bowl, mash 1 banana with a fork until smooth. Beat into the pudding mixture. Cover and refrigerate for about 20 minutes, or until it reaches a thick pudding consistency. Meanwhile, thinly slice the remaining bananas. Arrange half the vanilla wafers in an even layer in the bottom of a 9 x 13” baking pan. Fold half the whipped cream into the pudding mixture. Evenly spoon the pudding mixture over the wafers; then cream. Crush the remaining wafers and sprinkle them on top. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes or until you are ready to serve.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.