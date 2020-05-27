Sandy Ridge News

Happy birthday to Sam Hawkins, who celebrated his 96th birthday this past Tuesday.

These two names were not on the commencement program from North Stokes because they are attended South and Early College, but Kelsey Hawkins and Cheyann Knight were also recipients of Sandy Ridge Ruritan Scholarship.

Bingo will resume June 20 and July 18 at the community building at 7 p.m.

The Sandy Ridge community will hold a blood drive on June 21 at Northeast Stokes Fire Department, from 1:30-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment in advance, call Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477. We realize this is Father’s Day, but this was the only available date at the time. Please come out and donate in memory of a loved one.

The Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Mark Templeton Band on July 11, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Community Center. The Community Center will also host an event on Aug. 15, beginning at 3 p.m., consisting of music by Michael Stahly, Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys and Jarrett Easter, plus a silent auction, bake sale and a cookout with hot dogs for sale. Food will be ready at 3 p.m. and the silent auction will end at 5. There will be several nice silent auction items for you to bid on.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Shawn Gann, who passed away May 16, at age 42; and Aaron Gene Swisher, who passed away May 18, at age 50.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“When someone who loves you hugs you, hug them back with two arms—don’t do the one-arm hug, because when you hug someone with two arms, it allows you to lean on somebody, and we all need someone to lean on.” — Sandra Bullock, speaking to graduates at Warren Easton Charter School, 2014.

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Brown Sugar Chewies

¼ cup (a ½ stick) butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an eight-inch square pan with vegetable oil cooking spray. In small saucepan, melt butter. Turn off the heat, add brown sugar and stir until smooth. Stir in the egg. Sift together the flour and baking powder and stir into the brown sugar mixture. Add the vanilla and pecans. Pour the batter into pan and bake for 20 minutes. When cool, dust the top with a sifting of confectioners’ sugar. After cutting into squares, remove from pan and store in plastic container with a tight-fitting lid.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.