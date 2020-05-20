Sandy Ridge News

The Sandy Ridge Community Center will host a community event on Aug. 15, beginning at 3 p.m., consisting of live music by Michael Stahly, Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys and Jarrett Easter, plus a silent auction, bake sale and a cookout with hot dogs for sale. Food will be ready at 3 and the silent auction will end at 5. Thanks to Candace and Ricky Lawson for their donation to the Community Center. It is greatly appreciated.

Bingo will resume June 20 and July 18 at the community building at 7 p.m.

Sandy Ridge will hold a blood drive on June 21 at Northeast Stokes Fire Department from 1:30-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment in advance, call Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477. We realize this is Father’s Day, but this was the only available date at the time. Please come out and donate in memory of a loved one.

The Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Mark Templeton Band on July 11, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Community Center.

Thank you to Katie Anderson, Girl Scout Troop 2072, and her Mom, Elizabeth, for planting more beautiful flowers at the community building. She did a great job!

Lena Priddy wishes to thank everyone for all the phone calls and cards on her birthday. And, special thanks to Willa von Wood for her birthday cake. Lena said, “It really meant a lot.”

Congratulations to Sandy Ridge juniors Skylar Amos, Madey Briggs, Elizabeth McBride and Christian Shemo, who were North Stokes High School 2020 Junior Marshals.

Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club awarded scholarships to the following seniors: Mackenzie Deskins, Reid Hawkins and Morgan Mabe. Great job!

Congratulations to Morgan Hairston, recipient of Lonnie C. Oakley Memorial Scholarship.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Harvey Lee Holder V, who passed away April 15, age 20.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“Most commencement speakers, they’ll get up here and talk in the future tense. ‘You will succeed. You will make us proud. And you will change the world. Most commencement speakers say, ‘You are the future’ but I’m not gonna say that, because you’re not the future. You’re the present. You are succeeding. You are making us proud. You are changing the world, so keep changing the world and keep making us proud.” – Jimmy Fallon, speaking to graduates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Corned Beef Casserole

1 (8 oz.) pkg. noodles, cooked and drained

1 (12 oz.) can corn beef, cubed

¼ lb. American cheese, cubed

½ cup chopped onion

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 cup milk

¾ cup butter bread crumbs

Preheat oven to xxx degrees. Combine noodles, corn beef, cheese, onion, soup and milk. Place in greased 2 quart casserole dish. Sprinkle bread crumbs on top and bake for 45 minutes.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.