Sandy Ridge News

Lena Priddy will celebrate her 98th birthday on May 18. She has been a true community champion and has spent her lifetime volunteering and helping others. She considers community service important and has paved the way for others to follow in her footsteps. Lena is an inspiration to all who know her. Please take time and send her a card wishing her a happy birthday and also to thank her for all she has done for our community. Lena’s address is 3884 NC Hwy. 704 E. Lawsonville, 27022

Sandy Ridge Community will have a blood drive on June 21, at Northeast Stokes Fire Department from 1:30-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment in advance, call Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477. Due to COVID 19, there has been a shortage of blood drives, and they are in dire need of donations. Per the American Red Cross, “Emergencies don’t stop. During challenging times like these, it’s even more important for organizations like us to be there to help those who need it most.”

North Stokes Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad has four new firefighters, who are no longer juniors. Congratulations to Jaden Hall, Jonathan Handy, Dakota Taylor and Christian Watkins.

Sympathy is extended to: James “Keith” Street who passed away April 28, at age 66; James Carless Martin, who passed away April 29, at age 94; Donald Ray Sharpe, who passed away May 2, at age 75; Dilly Edmund Goad, who passed away May 3, at age 68.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“A proud man is seldom a grateful man, for he never thinks that he gets as much as he deserves. The grateful heart, on the other hand, sees each day as a gift.” – Max Lucado, You’ll Get Through This: Hope and Help for Your Turbulent Times

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Strawberry Jello Pie

2/3 cup boiling water

1 pkg. Jello Strawberry Flavor (3 oz.)

1 cup ice cold water

1 tub Cool Whip (16 oz.)

Fresh strawberries, diced

1 graham cracker crumb crust

Boil water while preparing other ingredients. Stir together boiling water and strawberry Jello for 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Add ice cold water to gelatin mixture and stir until slightly thickened. Whisk in 2 cups Cool Whip until well blended. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Add strawberries to prepared pie shell and smooth out gelatin mixture over the top of the berries. Refrigerate four hours or overnight before serving. Serve topped with Cool Whip and strawberries.

It’s strawberry season, and I can’t get enough. My daughter, Angela, makes this pie a lot, and she just called me to come and get a slice. And, I will. It’s so good!

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.