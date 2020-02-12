Sandy Ridge News

Hosted by the Sandy Ridge PTA, the community is invited to Spirit Night at The Red Top Café tonight and again on Feb. 27 at The Ridge Restaurant.

Bingo is back: Join us this Saturday at Sandy Ridge Community Center at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 with concessions available. The grand prize is four tickets to Grandfather Mountain. Proceeds are for the upkeep and maintenance of the community building. We did get the heating and air conditioning unit installed last week and paid the $5,500 down payment. If you would like to make a donation to help with the installments, please contact Kaye Isbell at 336-871-8477. All donations are greatly appreciated.

The community is invited to attend our meeting this coming Tuesday at 7 p.m. as we discuss this and also the wind damage to the gutter and outside sign.

Sandy Ridge Ruritans will meet on Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at the community center. Remember, the bigger our club, the more we can do for our community. The Mrs. Pumpkins fundraiser is almost over; available are chicken pies, spaghetti and cream cheese brownies. Proceeds go the scholarship fund available to North Stokes seniors. Sales will end Feb. 14. Contact any Ruritan to place your order, and check out our Facebook page.

The walls of the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem will be decorated with Valentines this year, and some were made by the Sandy Ridge Girl Troup #2072. Thank you for all you do for our community and the love you share with others.

I had a special delivery on Valentine’s Day in 1976 – my beautiful daughter, Angela Corum. Happy birthday! And she is also Pine Hall Elementary School 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“For everything that has a beginning there’s always an ending, so when you see the finish line, don’t hold on stubbornly to the race. Simply let go.” – Therightmessages.com

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:

Sausage Egg Bake

1 lb. bulk Italian sausage

2 cans condensed cream of potato soup, undiluted

9 eggs

¾ cup milk

¼ tsp. pepper

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

In a skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in soup. In a mixing bowl, beat eggs, milk and pepper; stir in sausage mixture. Transfer to a lightly greased baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Yield: 12 servings.

By Carolyn Craig

Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

