What’s Happening in Area Churches

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the church calendar must be submitted in writing. Information may be e-mailed to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday prior to publication. Items may be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Because of space limitations, some announcements may only appear the week of the event.

Nov. 2

The annual chicken stew, hayride, and wiener roast will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., at Corinth Church of Christ, 2784 South Friendship Road, Germanton.

+++

Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, at 6012 Germanton Road, will host its Annual Autumn Harvest Bazaar on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast will be served from 7-11:30 a.m. Bazaar items include crafts, baked goods, casseroles, chicken pies, canned green beans, tomatoes, a cookie swap, soups, and vendors. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.

Nov. 23

Kingswood United Methodist Church’s Bazaar will be held from 8-11 a.m. There will be cakes, breads, cookies, frozen soups, chicken salad, pimento cheese, casseroles, soups, chicken pies, apple pies, plus crafts and vendors. Breakfast will be served. The church is located at 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall.

Every Wednesday

Backyard Bible Worship and Praise every Wednesday night at the Germanton School from 6:30-8:15 p.m. All ages are welcome for Bible groups, prayer, missions, games, and crafts. A free meal is served. For more information, call(336)-416-9549.

+++

Trinity United Methodist Church, at 725 W. Dalton Road in King, holds a 10 a.m. Bible study at the church.

Every Thursday

Trinity United Methodist Church in King holds a Journey of Discovery Bible Study at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room at the YMCA in King.

Every Friday

Reformers Unanimous meets every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main Street in King.

First Saturdays

Monthly gospel singings are held on the first Saturday of every month at 6 p.m. at River’s Edge Gospel Church, 118 Old Church Rd,. Danbury. Various groups and musicians will be featured from the surrounding area and beyond. A love offering will be taken for expenses. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.