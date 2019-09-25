BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass is Oct. 4

logo - Banjo master Terry Baucom (left) and his Dukes of Drive band will be the headliners for the Oct. 4 BBQ for Books With a Side of Bluegrass event in King. - Banjo master Terry Baucom and his Dukes of Drive band. -

BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass will be held Friday, Oct. 4, from 5-9 p.m. at Poplar Springs Elementary School in King. This event is sponsored by the Partnership for Children and will help raise funds for early literacy initiatives for the county’s young children, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“Because bluegrass music is woven into the very fabric of Stokes County’s rich heritage and our event raises funds for early literacy initiatives for the county’s young children, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, it only made sense a few years ago to add a side of bluegrass,” said Cindy Tuttle, the Partnership for Children’s executive director. “This was a wise decision that took this event to a new level.”

There will be food and entertainment, including a silent auction, a dessert silent auction, the “Heads and Tails” game, “Slop Bucket Bidding” and the “Pig-Pen Raffle.”

Due to high demand, there will be a take-out option again this year. Folks can choose to dine-in with us or take their food to go. Food will be served from 5-8 p.m. and will feature John Brown’s BBQ.

Tickets are $20 per plate in advance and $25 at the door, which includes barbecue pork, fried chicken, two slaws, beans, drink and dessert and all the entertainment.

Music will include:

Stokes Junior Mountain Music, 5 p.m. – The Stokes Junior Mountain Music Program offers low-cost group music instruction to students ages 8-12. Students learn traditional instruments such as guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and bass. Lessons are held on a weekly basis at The Arts Place of Stokes and Mount Olive Elementary. The program, offered through the Stokes County Arts Council, is funded in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council.

Drive Time Band, 6 p.m. – DriveTime is an innovative bluegrass band based out of Roxboro. Coming straight out of the studio, DriveTime is set to have its first album release.

Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive, 7 p.m. – A native of Monroe, Terry Baucom has enjoyed a career in music that started in 1970 with Charlie Moore and continued over the years as a founding member of ground-breaking bands like Boone Creek (with Ricky Skaggs and Jerry Douglas), Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, IIIrd Tyme Out and others. The band's current Top 10 single, "Around The Corner," is receiving heavy airplay. The band consists of Joey Lemons from King on mandolin and vocals, Will Jones of Cana, Virginia, on guitar and vocals, and Joe Hannabach of Pfafftown on bass.

You can follow the event on the Partnership for Children’s Facebook page as information is updated and to see some of the available auction items. For more information, including details about the musicians, schedule, and tickets, go to stokespfc.com, call 336-985-2676, or visit the office at 151 Jefferson Church Road, King.

