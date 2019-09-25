Stokes Junior Mountain Music program is underway

The Junior Mountain Music program offers traditional musical instruction to students in grades 3 to 6. -

Registration is open for the Stokes Junior Mountain Music program. Introduced by the Stokes County Arts Council in January of this year, the program offers traditional musical instruction to students in the third through sixth grades.

Junior Mountain Music students receive instruction on instruments such as banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and guitar. Group lessons are held on a weekly basis at The Arts Place of Stokes and Mount Olive Elementary School, with instructors steeped in the style of regional old-time and bluegrass styles, local musicians Andrew Young and Ralph McGee.

Lessons are $5 per week and can be paid in advance on a monthly basis. The lesson schedule follows the Stokes County School System calendar. Public, private and home-schooled students are encouraged to join the program.

For enrollment questions, contact program director Felicia Shaw at felicia@stokesarts.org, or call the Stokes County Arts Council at 336-593-8159. For more information, as well as downloadable registration forms, visit the website www.stokesarts.org.

The Junior Mountain Music program offers traditional musical instruction to students in grades 3 to 6. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Junior-Mountain-Music-concert-2.jpg The Junior Mountain Music program offers traditional musical instruction to students in grades 3 to 6.