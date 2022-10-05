After two years of being sidelined by Covid-19, the Cornshucking Frolic at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm is back! The site will kick off the 29th Cornshucking Frolic on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The day will be jam-packed with music, heritage crafts, food, and fun. “There’s something for everyone in the family –whether young or old – to enjoy,” said Site Manager Lisa Turney.

Over 50 heritage demonstrations are slated, including: basket weaving, blacksmithing, a gristmill demonstration, log hewing, curing tobacco, making sorghum syrup, spinning, weaving, cooking on a woodstove, food drying techniques, chair caning, quilting, displays of antique farm equipment, information on the Hauser and Sawyer families, plus much, much more.