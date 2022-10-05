After two years of being sidelined by Covid-19, the Cornshucking Frolic at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm is back! The site will kick off the 29th Cornshucking Frolic on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The day will be jam-packed with music, heritage crafts, food, and fun. “There’s something for everyone in the family –whether young or old – to enjoy,” said Site Manager Lisa Turney.
Over 50 heritage demonstrations are slated, including: basket weaving, blacksmithing, a gristmill demonstration, log hewing, curing tobacco, making sorghum syrup, spinning, weaving, cooking on a woodstove, food drying techniques, chair caning, quilting, displays of antique farm equipment, information on the Hauser and Sawyer families, plus much, much more.
This year brings some new additions to the Frolic. Horne Creek Farm is excited to welcome the African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County, the Nikwasi Initiative, 4-H of Surry County, and the Mount Airy Museum of History’s Mobile Museum. The Surry County Quilter’s Guild will also be displaying a major exhibition of over 30 quilts at the HCF Visitor Center.
What could be more heart-warming than watching your children or grand-children’s eyes light up as they play early 20th century games, make a corn mop, or learn about the site’s farm animals and how they were used on an early 20th century farm? And, we just might trick them into thinking that shucking some corn is actually a whole lot of fun and not just work!
Music plays a central role in the Cornshucking and we have some great traditional, bluegrass, and gospel bands lined up.
In the Visitor Center Area:
10:00 – 2:00: CandleFirth
Main Stage:
11:00 am – 12:00 pm: Travis Frye & Blue Mountain
12:00 pm – 12:20 pm: Award Ceremonies
12:20 pm – 1:00 pm: Chords of Faith
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Gap Civil
2:00 pm: – 3:00 pm: New River Line
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Harrison Ridge
What would a festival be without some great food? We’ve got that covered, too. Chicken Stew, BBQ, Ham Biscuits, Roasted Corn, Fried Pies, Sonkers, Cinnamon Glazed Nuts, Freshly Roasted Pecans, Almonds, & Cashews, Collard Green Sandwiches, Candy Apples, and Beverages will be available for a nominal fee. Hmmm-hm. Finally, the day simply would not be complete without shopping at the HCF Country Store. A wide array of items will be available, including t-shirts, books, canned items, toys, and jewelry. Apples and apple trees from the farm’s Southern Heritage Apple Orchard will be hot-selling items, as will the craft items for sale by talented local vendors.
So, what’s holding you back? Mark your calendars now and bring your family out on Oct. 8 for a fun-filled day.
Admission fees for the 29th Annual Cornshucking are as follows: $8.00 for Adults, $5.00 for Children 6 – 12, and Children 5 & Under: Free.
No pets (other than service animals) allowed. No alcoholic beverages allowed.
Canceled in the event of heavy rain.
To reach the site, take the Pinnacle Exit (#129) off U.S. Hwy 52 and follow the black and gold state historic site signs.