Arrests in Stokes

Arrests

Richard Todd Nelson, of 6590 University Parkway in Rural Hall, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon on March 2.

Devan Kendell Harrison, of 3975 MC Hwy. 8 in Danbury, was charged with first degree trespassing on March 1.

Michael Noel Davis, of 1095 Oakview Drive, was charged with protective order violation on March 1.

Nicholas Greco Edwards, of 1226 Hill Road in King, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver Sch II and possession with intent to sell, distribute marijuana on Feb. 28.

Coltin Tucker Hildreth, of 1100 Old Tilley Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana of less than half an ounce on Feb. 23.

Carlos Daniel Garcia, of 139 Brookdell Lane in Mount Airy, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 20.

Jerry Lee Edwards, of 1060 CindiJo Lane in King, was charged with false report to police station and obtaining property by false pretense on Feb. 27.

Incidents

Breaking and entering and larceny of a chainsaw valued at $325 reported at 1145 Hanes Road in Sandy Ridge on Feb. 28.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a battery valued at $30 and car battery valued at $82 reported at 3554 NC Hwy 89 East in Walnut Cove on Feb. 23.

Larceny of a leaf blower valued at $342 and hedge trimmer valued at $100 was reported at 1314 Snow Hill Church Road in Danbury on Feb. 27.

Larceny of a hand gun valued at $500 was reported missing at 1045 Hughes Road in Germanton on Feb. 24.

Larceny of $167 and larceny of a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser valued at $5,000 was reported at 1030 Boxer Drive Lane in King on March 4.

Breaking and entering and larceny of dishes, cookware and glasses valued at $6,000 was reported at 1020 Community Road in Pine Hall on March 4.

Larceny of a 12 volt battery valued at $120 was reported at 2232 Mountain View Church Road in King on March 2.

Larceny of a Xbox and controller valued at $300 was reported at 604 Newsome Road, Apt. 81 in King on March 1.

Larceny of a firearm valued at $400 and a holster valued at $10 was reported at 1048 Stardance Lane in Walnut Cove on March 5.

Larceny of boots valued at $200 was reported at 1080 Snyder Road in Lawsonville on March 6.

Breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property of a woodstove valued at $500, boat steamer valued at $300, small coffin valued at $300, window valued at $50 and pad lock valued at $40 was reported at 1700 Pine Hall Road in Pine Hall on March 5.

Disturbance was reported at 1070 CyndiJo Lane in King on March 7.

Breaking and entering was reported at 1691 Pine Hall Road in Pine Hall on March 8.

Larceny of two phone chargers valued at $30 was reported at 3312 NC 8 and 65 Germanton on March 7.

Larceny of a bicycle valued at $100 was reported at 1018 Dodgetown Road in Walnut Cove on Feb. 28.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a set of keys valued at $50 was reported at 2881 Moir Farm Road in Lawsonville on March 12.

Assault on a female and fugitive warrant was reported at 1010 Willow Creed Drive in Pinnacle on March 9.

Disturbance was reported at 1050 Richardson Mobile Home Park in Madison on March 9.

Assault and child abuse was reported at 1571 Campbell P.O. Road in Lawsonville at March 9.

Attempted breaking and entering was reported at 1338 Stewart Road in Walnut Cove on March 10.

Breaking and entering of a screen / glass door valued at $50 was reported at 1226 Hill Road in King on March 10.

Larceny of a class ring valued at $200 and a bow ring valued at $100 was reported at 1110 Decoster Drive in King on March 11.

Disturbance and larceny of a firearm valued at $500 was reported at 214 Harvest Drive in King on Feb. 28.

Breaking and entering and larceny of cigarettes valued at $10 was reported at 708 N. Main Street in Walnut Cove on March 1.

Assault on a female and assault on a government official was reported at 2807 Hwy 772 in Madison on March 1.

Larceny of motor fuel of $12 reported at 7755 NC 66 Hwy 66 in King on March 2.

Breaking and entering and damage to property at Pine Hall Community Center, rear entry lock valued at $50 and cleaning of building valued at $500 on Feb. 23.

Breaking and entering and damage to property of windows in front door valued at $100 reported at 1075 Noel Martin Road in Sandy Ridge on March 3.

Larceny of firearm valued at $400, holster valued at $10 was reported at 1048 Stardance Lane in Walnut Cove on March 5.

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of two 9 mm black handguns valued at $500 each was reported at 1036 Stewart Road in Walnut Cove on March 3.

Larceny of a vintage diamond ring valued at $1,000, a debit card and hydrocodone was reported at 1135 Hubbie Moore Road in Lawsonville on March 4.

Larceny of a camera valued at $600, camera valued at $500 and a flip phone valued at $20 was reported at 4072 Hwy 8 in Danbury on March 4.

Disturbance was reported at 1080 Snyder Farm Road in Lawsonville on March 4.

Vehicle theft of a Honda Civic four door valued at $2,000 was reported at 2405 NC Hwy 268 in Pinnacle on March 2.