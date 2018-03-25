Snow ushers in spring

Late Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning Stokes County saw more wintry weather than spring-like warmer temperatures.

Emergency Services Director Brian E. Booe said Sunday morning precipitation had tapered to patchy snow showers and flurries, but road conditions remained treacherous, especially across the mountains where more than a foot of snow fell in some areas.

“Many roads remain snow covered and slick with fallen trees also affecting some spots. Those venturing out this morning should be alert for hazardous conditions and use caution if traveling. Conditions should slowly improve as temperatures rise a bit by this afternoon allowing for some melting of snow and ice,” Booe said.

Since 7 p.m. on Saturday, fire departments in the county have responded to 82 incidents of debris in the roadway, 12 power lines down and one building fire.

“Crews have worked diligently throughout the night to make the roads passable for commuters. Based on outage reports from Duke Energy and Surry-Yadkin, there are approximately 800 residents in the county without power,” Booe added.

The City of King Facebook page warned residents on Saturday evening that road conditions remained extremely dangerous and were covered with a coating of sleet and ice.

“The fire department has responded to several motor vehicle accidents already. Luckily no one has been injured in any accident so far, but property damage remains a concern,” the post stated. “It appears precipitation will continue throughout the night. Temperatures at daybreak will be around freezing. Please be careful, and avoid driving if you can.”

Sunday temperatures are expected to remain in the low 40’s and Monday’s forecasted high is 51 degrees.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Stokes County received another blast of winter weather this weekend. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_28954634_10211171325459291_6638693494189571176_o.jpg Stokes County received another blast of winter weather this weekend. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News