Suspects at large after break-in to King Lawn and Garden

King Lawn and Garden on South Main Street in King, was forcibly broken into on Wednesday evening at approximately 11:45 p.m., according to written release from King Police Chief, Paula May.

New chainsaws and miscellaneous items were stolen. Suspects used a U-Haul trailer, stolen earlier in Cornelius, N.C. to haul away the stolen property. The U-Haul was later found abandoned and empty in Charlotte Thursday morning.

King Police are asking residents with any information about the case or who may recognize the suspects to contact King Police at 336-983-0886.