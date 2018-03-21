Chamber of Commerce recognizes Walmart

The Chamber of Commerce presented the 24-hour Walmart Supercenter in King with a plaque on Tuesday morning to recognize the retailers one year anniversary in Stokes County and their continued support as a community partner.

Store manager Toni Carter, who’s been with Walmart for the past 15 years, said hiring local sales associates has been key to the store’s success.

“I believe it’s something that really sets us apart. They make an effort to get to know our customers, if they don’t already know them, and go out of the way to be friendly and speak with people.”

Carter added, “After twelve months, our sales have been better than projected. We’ll be hiring another 30 associates soon based off our sales from last year.”

The 154,000 square foot space features a full grocery store, full service deli, and in-store bakery. It’s also stocked with electronics, furniture, automotive, sporting goods, home improvement, apparel, and toys. In June, the King Walmart will roll out a new feature of local online shopping.

“We’re really excited about it,” Carter said. “Customers will be able to order groceries online and we’ll pick them up and have them ready. When you pull into the parking lot, it sends us a signal. You check in, pop your trunk and we unload your groceries. There’s no fee or extra charges.”

Michael Martin, who oversees a number of Walmart retailers, praised Carter and the efficiency he’s seen in the King location.

“We don’t see a lot of turnover here and that says a lot about Toni. The teams that have been trained here reflect the consistency in our store standards. I’ve been doing this for 24 years and this is one of the best stores we’ve seen from the very beginning. It speaks positive about this community and we appreciate them allowing us to be a part of it.”

