Volunteers collect 1,200 pounds of trash in Walnut Cove

Take a drive through Walnut Cove this week and you’ll see a noticeable difference. A group of citizens band together over the weekend and collected more than 1,200 pounds of trash on Saturday.

“We had around 30 people come out and some others stopped to help us when they saw what we were doing,” said Adam Flinchum, who organized the event. “I thought it went great, especially since it was the first time we’ve done anything like this.”

Flinchum came up with the idea to clean up his community after making a business trip to New York last year and noticed the piles of trash he saw along the way.

“It was pretty ridiculous. I tried to justify it because there’s so many people there, but there’s really no excuse. I was looking forward to getting back home and was thankful our town doesn’t look like that, but I realized when I saw it, it’s starting to get that way.”

Flinchum contacted town officials and obtained a parade permit for cleaning the streets and another permit at Fowler Park, where he asked volunteers to meet on Saturday at 8 a.m.

“The moral was great, even though it was raining and sleeting. We laughed that we went from sleeting to short sleeves by the end of the day.”

Volunteers broke into groups and targeted two main routes. The first team tackled the area at Hwy 65 from Martin Luther King Drive to Hedgecock Builders and another began at Cove Grill towards Olympic Restaurant on South Main Street.

“That area, the curve near Cove Grill, in my opinion is the worst. We collected 20 bags there,” Flinchum said. “So many people come through those areas on their way to Hanging Rock. The last thing we want is for people to say Hanging Rock was beautiful, but Walnut Cove was dirty and trashed.”

Flinchum said the Town of Walnut Cove gave their full support and provided a truck to haul the trash and an employee to help dispose of what was collected.

“I look forward to getting more people together and doing it all over again next year. If we don’t take pride in our community, no one will.”

Volunteers on Saturday were treated to a chicken stew later in the afternoon. David Hairston and Caroline Armijo were part of a group of volunteers who helped pick up an estimated 1,200 pounds of trash in Walnut Cove on Saturday. Volunteers in Walnut Cove collected 1,200 pounds of trash on Saturday. On Saturday, volunteers picked up trash near Cove Grill and worked their way to Olympic Restaurant on South Main Street.