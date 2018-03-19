Arrests in Stokes

Arrests

Brandon Jermaine Fulp, of 300 Brook Street in Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana on March 9.

Rocky Carl Wilson, of 1010 Willow Creek Drive in Pinnacle, was charged with assault on a female on March 9.

Jorge Ivan Labariega Hernandez, of 9295 Broad Street in Rural Hall, was charged with possession of marijuana less than half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 8.

Billy Joe Lewis, of 1120 Young Farm Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of marijuana less than half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 7.

Timothy Gray Arcutt, of 1939 Piney Mountain Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to comply on March 9.

Laurel Rae Brooks, of 128 Mimosa Lane in Low Gap, was charged with felony trafficking Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony possession of cocaine on March 8.

Ryan Conner Haston, of 434 Durham Street in Mount Airy, was charged with trafficking Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony possession of cocaine on March 8.

Scott Dillon Gray, of 1751 Madison Avenue in Mount Airy, was charged with trafficking Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony possession of cocaine on March 8.

Ryan Cole Brightbill, of 163 Southview Drive in Mount Airy, was charged with trafficking Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony possession of cocaine on March 8.

Brady Alvin Becky, of 1070 Tuttle Road in Rural Hall, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 8.

Katherine Marie Johnson, of 1265 E Old Phillips Road in Pinnacle, was charged with aid and abet larceny on March 8.

Denise Lyons Harris, of 107 Josie Lane in King, was charged with school attendance law violation on March 8.

Bryon Shane Martin, of 1070 Cindi Jo Lane in King, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, financial card theft and identity theft on March 7.

Joseph Paul Mitchell, of 2506 Volunteer Road in Pinnacle, was charged with communicating threats on March 6.

David Soloman Goolsby, of 1119 Stevens Acres Road, was charged with an assault on a female on March 6.

Jared Brian Moorefield, of 100 Fox Brook Court in King, was charged with possession of stolen goods on March 5.

Richard Todd Nelson, of 6590 University Parkway in Rural Hall, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of a stolen firearm on March 5.

Christopher Lewis Green, of 253 Trinity Church Road in King, was charged with assault on a female on March 7.

Ricky Dale Epperson, of 1035 Alamo Drive in Walnut Cove, was charged with driving while license revoked, RDO and injury to real property on March 5.

Steven Dale Watts, of 1308 Stacy Rothrock Road in Madison, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintain a drug dwelling on March 4.

Tiffany Weston, of 1319 Traffic Lane in King, was charged with school attendance law violation on March 4.

Phillip Sebastian Ward, of 158 Circle View Road in Mount Airy, was charged with driving while license revoked and failing to stop at a stop sign on March 4.

Clinton Wayne Jarrard, of 5020 Edgefield Drive in Winston-Salem, was charged with resisting public officer and simple possession of Sched IV on March 3.

Richard Todd Nelson, of 6590 University Parkway in Rural Hall, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon on March 2.

Devan Kendell Harrison, of 3975 MC Hwy. 8 in Danbury, was charged with first degree trespassing on March 1.

Michael Noel Davis, of 1095 Oakview Drive, was charged with protective order violation on March 1.

Nicholas Greco Edwards, of 1226 Hill Road in King, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver Sch II and possession with intent to sell, distribute marijuana on Feb. 28.

Coltin Tucker Hildreth, of 1100 Old Tilley Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana of less than half an ounce on Feb. 23.

Carlos Daniel Garcia, of 139 Brookdell Lane in Mount Airy, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 20.

Jerry Lee Edwards, of 1060 CindiJo Lane in King, was charged with false report to police station and obtaining property by false pretense on Feb. 27.

Incidents

Breaking and entering and larceny of a chainsaw valued at $325 reported at 1145 Hanes Road in Sandy Ridge on Feb. 28.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a battery valued at $30 and car battery valued at $82 reported at 3554 NC Hwy 89 East in Walnut Cove on Feb. 23.

Larceny of a leaf blower valued at $342 and hedge trimmer valued at $100 was reported at 1314 Snow Hill Church Road in Danbury on Feb. 27.

Larceny of a hand gun valued at $500 was reported missing at 1045 Hughes Road in Germanton on Feb. 24.

Larceny of $167 and larceny of a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser valued at $5,000 was reported at 1030 Boxer Drive Lane in King on March 4.

Breaking and entering and larceny of dishes, cookware and glasses valued at $6,000 was reported at 1020 Community Road in Pine Hall on March 4.

Larceny of a 12 volt battery valued at $120 was reported at 2232 Mountain View Church Road in King on March 2.

Larceny of a Xbox and controller valued at $300 was reported at 604 Newsome Road, Apt. 81 in King on March 1.

Larceny of a firearm valued at $400 and a holster valued at $10 was reported at 1048 Stardance Lane in Walnut Cove on March 5.