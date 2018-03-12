Hospice & Palliative CareCenter announces new name

Hospice & Palliative CareCenter (HPCC) announced on Friday, March 9 that the organization is changing its name, in a deliberate and strategic step towards embracing a new identity. This new identity reflects the organization’s distinctive characteristics and establishes a brand that patients and families can ask for by name.

“We are thrilled to announce our new name is Trellis Supportive Care. We believe this provides a unique and memorable name that accurately reflects the mission of our organization,” said Linda Darden, President & CEO.

“Trellis was chosen to represent the framework of support we provide our patients and families. We also like the sense of tranquility and peace of mind the name evokes, since a trellis is typically a garden structure that supports and guides plants and vines as they find their way,” added Darden. “Selecting a provider when facing an advanced illness is not a common life event, and we understand that there are confusingly similar names which make selecting a hospice and palliative care provider challenging.”

Ann Gauthreaux, Director of Public Relations said, “Our staff, like a trellis, become a framework of support for patients and families. Whether our team is providing palliative care, hospice care, advance care planning, grief counseling, around-the-clock care at our Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, or any other support we offer, our team is there for gentle guidance and support every step of the way.”

As the first hospice care provider in North Carolina, HPCC is beloved and trusted by generations of families who have experienced their compassionate care first hand.

Founded in 1979, HPCC was the only hospice in North Carolina serving Forsyth and surrounding counties. Over time, as more families have recognized the physical and emotional benefits of their care, the organization has been invited into other counties to share their expertise. Today, HPCC serves 13 Northwest North Carolina counties.

Darden said that by adopting the Trellis Supportive Care name, the hope is that families throughout the region will again be able to immediately recognize the organization, its longstanding reputation for superb care, and its array of expert services.

“We’re all very excited about our new identity. It will support all of our service offerings – current and future – because it reflects our mission of caring. We will be working hard behind the scenes for the next few months and will announce our public launch later in the year,” said Darden.