Stokes County School Board recognized the 2018 Spelling Bee champions on Feb. 19. Drew Nail (Chestnut Grove Middle), finished district first place and is a four time winner. District second place winner was Morgan Gregory (Southeastern Middle). Other school level winners were Sawyer Scott (Germanton), Connor Cox (King Elementary), Reagan Dixon (Lawsonville), Brayden Wilson (London), Reagan Lee (Mount Olive), Jordan Kahn (Nancy Reynolds), Rebecca Amos (Pine Hall), Tanner Horsley (Piney Grove Middle), Addie Willard (Pinnacle), Kendrid Peters (Poplar Springs Elementary), Kaylee DiJohn (Sandy Ridge), and Hannah McGee (Walnut Cove Elementary).

