Indecent exposure arrest made at Dollar General

King Police officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 113 Post Office Street in King, a business open to the public, in reference to an indecent exposure incident that occurred inside the business with other customers present on Tuesday, March 6. When police arrived on scene the subject had already fled. Following an investigation, King Police located and arrested Jeffrey Samuel Monday, age 55, of 1130 Foxtrot Court in King and charged him with felony indecent exposure, indecent exposure and injury to personnel property.

Monday was issued a $5,000 secured bond by Magistrate D. George, pending a court date of April 16, 2018 in Stokes County.