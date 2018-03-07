Annual donkey basketball offers family fun

The sixth annual donkey basketball game held at North Stokes High School on Friday evening drew a crowd of around 450 people, said organizer Jeff Whitaker.

“It’s a good way to come together and just laugh for a little while. People look forward to this every year. It’s a great way to support the fire department and we’re always trying to give back to the community,” he said.

The popular fundraiser included familiar faces from the fire department such as Josh Manual, Logan Whitaker, Dana Marshall and Jamie Hicks and a community team made up of Susan Richards, Tim Fox, Jimmy Brown and Shawn Burrow. Whitaker said others who helped make the event a success were Ethan Plasters, Mckayla Handy, Matthew Hayden and Chandler Richards.

The rules were explained that players could only move around the court if they had their donkey with them and they could only shoot if they were mounted on their donkey. But playing anything resembling an actual game while following those rules turned out to be nearly impossible and very funny to spectators.

The event raised nearly $700 to help women battling breast cancer in Stokes County and $863 towards funding the local junior firefighter program.

“We had a 50/50 drawing and winner Dallas McGumery donated his portion of the money back. It’ll go towards breast cancer and we really appreciated that,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker helps oversee the junior firefighter program and said it’s an active group made up of 13 to 18-year-olds preparing to be firemen in the future.

While the juniors are limited to what they can do, the teenagers participate in training so if they choose to come on with the department at 18, most already have tremendous knowledge of the position.

“It prepares them. It also keeps them out of trouble and their grades up.”

Whitaker was pleased with Friday’s event and thanked the community for their support.

“We’re very appreciative of Fulp’s Wrecker Service and Hazmat Clean-Up for their sponsorship and Rodney Booth of WKTE who emceed for us. We’re already preparing for next year. We’re scheduled to have our seventh annual donkey basketball game March 1, 2019.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Jamie Mabe took a turn riding a donkey during halftime. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DBJamieMabe.jpg Jamie Mabe took a turn riding a donkey during halftime. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News At halftime of the annual donkey basketball game, children rode the donkeys around the gym at North Stokes High School. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DBKids.jpg At halftime of the annual donkey basketball game, children rode the donkeys around the gym at North Stokes High School. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Donkeys worked hard to make the game as difficult as possible for players. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_1454.jpg Donkeys worked hard to make the game as difficult as possible for players. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News The night was filled with players battling to stay on their donkeys. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_1503.jpg The night was filled with players battling to stay on their donkeys. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Spectators laughed while watching players try to coerce the stubborn donkeys down the court. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_1531.jpg Spectators laughed while watching players try to coerce the stubborn donkeys down the court. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News The sixth annual donkey basketball game raised nearly $700 to help women battling breast cancer in Stokes County and $863 towards funding the local junior firefighter program. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_1686.jpg The sixth annual donkey basketball game raised nearly $700 to help women battling breast cancer in Stokes County and $863 towards funding the local junior firefighter program. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Players in the annual game spent lots of time trying to get their donkeys to move in the right direction. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_1769.jpg Players in the annual game spent lots of time trying to get their donkeys to move in the right direction. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News Players were required to be on the back of a donkey in order to score a basket. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_1784.jpg Players were required to be on the back of a donkey in order to score a basket. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News At halftime of the annual donkey basketball game, children rode the donkeys around the gym at North Stokes High School. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_1862.jpg At halftime of the annual donkey basketball game, children rode the donkeys around the gym at North Stokes High School. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News A player shoots and scores at the sixth annual donkey basketball game on Friday night. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_2170.jpg A player shoots and scores at the sixth annual donkey basketball game on Friday night. Dale Sands | For The Stokes News