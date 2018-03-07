King man arrested for drugs

Nicholas Edwards of 1226 Hill Road in King was recently arrested when Stokes County Special Investigation Divisions along with the Special Response team served a warrant at his home. During the course of the search several different narcotics were located and he was charged with the following offenses: trafficking by possession heroin, felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver suboxone, possession with intent to sell and deliver alprazolam, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Edwards is being held on a $190,000 bond.

