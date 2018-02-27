Students from North Stokes High recently designed artwork inspired by Hanging Rock State Park. The students used varied techniques including watercolor, paint, pencil, and ink to print from a carved block they created. Park Ranger Austin Paul visited the school’s art class where the teens shared their ideas with him. Some depicted waterfalls, architecture of the CCC era, people in the park, and the wildlife that call the park home; anything that the students observed that made a memory.

The Friends of Sauratown Mountains paid to have the artwork framed through their donation money. Ten cabins throughout the park received interior renovations and now, the original artwork graces the walls of the cabins.

School Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice said it was an honor to have Paul visit North Stokes and collaborate with the students for the project.

“We are proud of our relationship with Hanging Rock State Park and that our students’ artwork will be part of the reason people enjoy visiting for years to come,” he said.

Each student wrote an “artist statement” which will accompany their artwork, explaining their illustrations and their personal artistry.

“The kids’ artwork blew us away,” said Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger. “We could not part with a single piece so we had every print framed and hung. There is so much talent here to be proud of. I’m so glad our visitors from far and wide will get to see the artwork our Stokes County kids made.”