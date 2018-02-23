Incidents in Stokes

Arrests

Danielle Elizabeth Johnson, of 1371 Bradley Road in Pinnacle, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 13.

Kayla Marie Beverly, of 210 Abner Lane in Mount Airy, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana on Feb. 13.

Michelle Amber Gleason, of 2534 Moir Farm Road in Lawsonville, was charged with simple assault on Feb. 13.

Galen Derek Cole, of 2534 Moir Farm Road in Lawsonville, was charged with assault on a female on Feb. 13.

Angela Dawn Woods, of 1310 Ledbetter Road in Mayodan, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Feb. 12.

James Brian Farmer, of 1020 Paradise Ridge Road in Westfield, was charged with possession of marijuana on Feb. 12. On Feb. 9, Farmer was charged with flee / elude arrest, speeding and reckless driving.

Sharon Kay Barber, of 1215 Penzie Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury on Feb. 12.

Andrew Tyler Murray, of 2103 N. Friendship Road in King, was charged with driving while license revoked on Feb. 10.

Tony Edward Ziglar, of 3401 York Road in Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of controlled substance in prison/jail on Feb. 9.

Jennifer Ruth Robinson, of 1200 Baileytown Church Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with embezzlement on Feb. 10.

Jason Junior Bowman, of 1040 Priscilla Lane in Walnut Cove, was charged with governor’s warrant on Feb. 1.

Page Marie Barber, of 1766 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Walnut Cove, was charged with larceny on Feb. 1.

Michael Leon Hopkins, of 208 Trinity Lane in King, was charged with obtaining property under false pretense on Feb. 1.

Kayla Renea Setliff, of 1126 Baux Mountain Road in Germanton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana on Jan. 26.

Marvin Gray Coley, of 2252 Old Hollow Road in Walkertown, was charged with child abuse, communicating threats and impersonating law enforcement on Feb. 4.

Jeffrey Marcus McBride, of 2590 Tuttle Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with fugitive from justice on Feb. 5.

Bradley Dean Fulks, of 1025 Pink Smith Road in Walnut Cove, was charged with driving while license revoked and no liability insurance on Feb. 2.

Joseph Bryan McCracken, of 1794 Mountain View Road in King, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 2.

Audriana Deshae Lewis, of 107 Royal Forrest Court in Winston Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on Feb. 2.

Michael Reed Collins, of 1095 Virginia Farm Road in King, was charged with school attendance law violation on Feb. 3.

Eric William Sewell, of 3350 Oakridge Road in Summerfield, was charged with domestic criminal trespass on Feb. 4.

Incidents

Larceny reported of a chainsaw valued at $350, chainsaw valued at $500, leaf blower valued at $500, water pump valued at $500 and chainsaw valued at $600 at 1095 Stanley Road in Danbury on Feb. 5.

Larceny reported of a flatbed trailer valued $1,000 at 1575 Stewart Road in Walnut Cove on Feb. 5.

Larceny reported of a large automobile battery valued at $500 and motorcycle batteries valued at $500 at 2015 Sizemore Road in Germanton on Feb. 6.

Breaking and entering and damage to property of a kitchen windows valued at $200 and small bathroom window valued at $300 at 1572 Overby Road in Walnut Cove on Feb. 5.

Larceny reported of a weed eater valued at $300 at 3308 NC Hwy 704 E Lawsonville on Feb. 4.

Breaking and entering reported at 1065 Jack Bailey Road in Sandy Ridge on Feb. 3.

Trespassing reported at 1094 Lawson Ridge Road in Lawsonville on Feb. 4.

Larceny of a 32 inch television valued at $200 and 42 inch television valued at $300 was reported at 1115 Torys Den in Westfield on Feb. 3.

Assault reported at 236 Cobblestone Lane in King on Feb. 2.

Larceny of melatonin valued at $6.50 was reported at 4947 NC 704 Hwy E in Sandy Ridge on Feb. 1.

Disturbance at 1569 Horseshoe Road in Westfield was reported on Feb. 1.

Larceny of a handgun valued at $400 was reported at 1568 Twin Oaks Drive in King on Feb. 2.

Larceny of a firearm valued at $500 was reported at 3577 NC 8 Hwy 89 in Germanton on Feb. 2.

Disturbance reported at 1249 Martin Luther King Jr. Road in Walnut Cove on Feb. 2.

Larceny of a leaf blower valued at $200 at 1167 Nature Lane in Walnut Cove was reported on Feb. 2.

Larceny of a 2001 passenger car, rear passenger side hub cap valued at $1,300 reported at 1487 Mitchell Road in Pilot Mountain on Feb. 8.

Assault reported at 1035 Fulp Road in Walnut Cove on Feb. 8.

Larceny of a red truck valued at $1,000 and black truck valued at $1,000 at 1003 Shorty’s Farm Road in Germanton on Feb. 6.