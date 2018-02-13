Stokes Early College scholarship earnings reach $4 million

The Class of 2018 at Stokes Early College High School have earned more than $4 million in college scholarship offers to date, already surpassing last year’s total of $3.7 million.

Principal Misti Holloway said several students in the graduating class have completed the program in three to three-and-a-half years and will be earning an Associate of Science degree and Associate of Arts degree. Seniors Missy Poff and Trazon Mitchell are also finalists in the Goodnight Scholarship at NC State valued at $19,500 and renewable for up to four years.

“This is a record for us this early in the spring semester. We have a very motivated senior class. Stokes Early College High School has been fortunate to graduate passionate learners, and the Class of 2018 is no exception,” she said.

The school is in its ninth year and currently has 180 students enrolled.

Holloway explained that students take both college and high school courses each semester and the ultimate goal is to complete a high school diploma and an associate’s degree.

“Success looks different for each student. For some, a high school diploma or a high school diploma with a career certification is our main goal. Because of our small size, our students receive more individualized instruction due to smaller classes. Unlike the traditional high schools in our school system, our students don’t currently have access to organized sports or band. We do offer a wide variety of clubs and several intramural sports such as basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer in which our students compete with three other early colleges.”

Holloway attributes the scholarship surge to this year’s class completing their FASFA early, applying to both private and state supported colleges and universities, and submitting a multitude of scholarship applications.

“We tell our students no scholarship is too small. Everything helps pay for post-secondary education and lessens the likelihood that students graduate with college debt,” she said.

Stokes Early College High School is currently in their recruitment drive. Parents and students may find information about their program at http://www.earlycollege.stokes.k12.nc.us/ or contact the school to schedule a campus visit.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

The Class of 2018 at Stokes Early College High School have already raked in more than $4 million in college scholarships. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0061.jpg The Class of 2018 at Stokes Early College High School have already raked in more than $4 million in college scholarships. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News