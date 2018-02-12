Students attend Youth and Government Conference

Students from Stokes County joined more than 1,000 NC high school students in attending the 26th annual YMCA NC Youth and Government Conference February 8-11 in Raleigh. They took on the roles of senators, representatives, lobbyists, and budget analysts in the Legislative Office Building and Forum Chambers, attorneys in the Court of Appeals, and attorneys in Mock Trial at the Wake County Courthouse. The purpose of the conference is to prepare these students for moral and political leadership through training in the theory and practice of developing public policy. At the conference this year, Seth Moore and Jacob Ingles were elected to serve as Associate Justices in the Court of Appeals for next year’s conference. For more information about the Youth and Government program, visit www.ncyag.org.

Back row L to R: Ethan Smith – Legislative; Ayden Shrewsbury – Forum; Seth Moore – Judicial; Nimai Browning – Judicial; Jacob Ingles – Judicial; Joel Barr – Judicial. Middle row L to R: Emma Martin – Judicial; Miranda Hundley – Legislative; Chloe Hooker – Forum; Dunivant Grabs – Judicial; Robbie London – Forum; William Erickson – Forum. Front row L to R: Kari Rice – Judicial; Hadley Swink – Judicial; Beverly Perez – Mock Trial; Megan Marshall-Wicker – West Stokes Advisor; Nastasha Shrewsbury – Judicial; Jordan Rierson – Form; Meredith Booe – South Stokes Advisor. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_HuthPhoto-CAH_5673.jpg Back row L to R: Ethan Smith – Legislative; Ayden Shrewsbury – Forum; Seth Moore – Judicial; Nimai Browning – Judicial; Jacob Ingles – Judicial; Joel Barr – Judicial. Middle row L to R: Emma Martin – Judicial; Miranda Hundley – Legislative; Chloe Hooker – Forum; Dunivant Grabs – Judicial; Robbie London – Forum; William Erickson – Forum. Front row L to R: Kari Rice – Judicial; Hadley Swink – Judicial; Beverly Perez – Mock Trial; Megan Marshall-Wicker – West Stokes Advisor; Nastasha Shrewsbury – Judicial; Jordan Rierson – Form; Meredith Booe – South Stokes Advisor. Courtesy photo