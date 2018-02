Incidents in Stokes

Incidents

Simple assault was reported at 5500 NC 66 Hwy S in King on Jan. 24.

Larceny of cartons of mixed cigarettes was reported at 10778 Hwy 704 E Madison Street on Jan. 24.

Breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property of motorcycle fuel tank valued at $600, truck wheels valued at $1,500, color wheels valued at $500, damage to storage building valued at $500 and damage to fence valued at $500 was reported at 2265 Hwy 65 East Walnut Cove on Jan. 23.

Larceny of a firearm, damage to property and larceny of a gun safe valued at $100, Derringer valued at $500, automatic pistol valued at $500, rifle valued at $75, revolver valued at $200, revolver valued at $100, pistol valued at $615, AR-15 valued at $400, Bolt rifle valued at $300, Level rifle valued at $200, AK47 valued at $700 was reported at 1256 Sawbriar Road in Pinnacle on Jan. 22.

Larceny of a Garmin GPS valued at $140 was reported stolen at 1427 High Valley Road in King on Jan. 26.

Larceny of two wood pallets valued at $10 was reported at 162 Lakeside Drive in Walnut Cove on Jan. 27.

Assault was reported at 1576 NC 704 Hwy in Lawsonville on Jan. 28.

Larceny of two kerosene heaters valued at $360 was reported at 1110 Kimberly Drive in King on Jan. 25.

Breaking and entering and larceny of hoverboard valued at $250 was reported at 163 Trinity Drive in King on Jan. 23.

Simple possession of Schedule VI and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Jan. 3 reported at 109 Camel Drive in King.

City ordinance violation at 107 White Road in King on Jan. 4.

Burglary of .45 ACP steel with a wood grain grip valued at $1,100, bolt action rifle valued at $1,000, camo stock valued at $1,000, Colt pump action rifle valued at $1,500, .22 rifle valued at $250, gun cabinet valued at $125 at 1149 Dillard Road in Walnut Cove on Jan. 6.

Assault on a female at 401 Little Brook Drive was reported on Jan. 6.

Disturbance was reported at 4215 Pine Hall Road in Pine Hall on Jan. 4.

Larceny of a cell phone valued at $800 was reported at 817 Meadowbrook Drive in King on Jan. 3.

Domestic disturbance was reported at 1294 Joyce Woodworks Road in Sandy Ridge on Jan. 7.

911 hang up was reported at 1233 Willard Road in Walnut Cove on Jan. 7.