King PD makes drug arrest early Saturday morning

King Police Department’s Community Action Team executed a search warrant at 6:51 a.m. on Saturday morning at 813 Kingsway Drive in King. Officers seized more than 230 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription medication from the residence.

Kenneth Tyler Blackburn, 26-years-old, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felonious maintaining a dwelling (to keep illegal drugs). Blackburn was issued a $100,000 secured bond. Additional charges may be pending.

