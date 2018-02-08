King man charged with trafficking opium

King Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to Bestway Inn to serve an outstanding warrant on Tony Edward Ziglar of 109 Vesta Street Street, Room 219, on Tuesday, Feb. 6 around 7 p.m.

King Officers encountered Ziglar operating a motor vehicle in the parking lot of the motel. He was detained on suspicion of driving while impaired. Upon further investigation, more than $9,500 in cash and 11.1 grams of opiates were located in the vehicle and on Ziglar. King Police charged Ziglar with two counts of trafficking opium, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule two controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Ziglar was issued a secured bond of $50,000.

Officers of the King Police Department are working with Winston Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in other possibly related cases. Additional charges may be forthcoming.