Arrests in Stokes

Arrests

Andrew Nathan Wood, of 1110 Capella Road in King was charged with communicating threats on Jan. 31.

Joshua Matthew Haynest, of 1610 Old Hollow Road in Winston-Salem, was charged with felony parole violation on Feb. 1.

Claudia Munoz Aparis, of 485 Heatherton Lane in Rural Hall, was charged with simple assault on Jan. 31.

Kristi Durham Priddy, of 1279 Ray Wilson Road in Sandy Ridge, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, felony maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of marijuana on Jan. 30.

Andrew Franklin Whicker, of 3591 US Hwy 311 in Pine Hall, was charged with communicating threats on Jan. 29.

Lynn Whitt Rackemann, of 1160 Browder Farm Road in Germanton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 27.

Brandy Wall Johnson, of 2249 Snow Hill Church Road in Danbury, was charged with felony counterfeit instrument, felony uttering forged instrument, felony obtaining property under false pretense and driving while license revoked on Jan. 24.

Kevin Lane Hunter, of 236 Cobblestone Lane in King, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods on Jan. 27.

Mark Allen Hartgrove, of 132 Belmont Place Drive in King, was charged with felony habitual felon on Jan. 29.

Brandon Todd Grantham, of 1025 C2B MHP in Walnut Cove, was charged with assault on a government official on Jan. 26.

Sarah Mae Trollinger, of 1326 High Valley Road in King, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on Jan. 29.

Christain Jordan Marshall, of 1116 Raymond Jessup Road in King, was charged with larceny and conspiracy on Jan. 24.

Michael Lee Parker, of 1569 Horseshoe Road in Westfield, was charged with assault inflict serious injury and assault and battery on Jan. 5.

Incidents

Breaking and entering and larceny of a jar full of money valued at $300 was reported at 1130 Stokes Grading Drive in Germanton on Jan. 23.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a pistol valued at $525 was reported at 1057 Gunnell Road in Rural Hall on Jan. 21.

Larceny of a license plate was reported at 665 W. Dalton Road in King on Jan. 29.

Disturbance was reported at 1345 Moorefield Road in Danbury on Feb. 1.

Larceny of four Spartan trail cameras valued at $450 each, three trail cameras valued at $300 each and two Browning trail cameras valued at $200 each were reported stolen at 1200 Block Burton Loop in Walnut Cove on Jan. 30.

Suspicious activity was reported at 1025 Country Acres Road in King on Jan. 30.

Disturbance was reported at 2103 Friendship Road in King on Jan. 31.

Larceny of a 10 OSB boards valued at $17 each and eight boards valued at $7 each was reported at 504 Mountain View Road in King on Jan. 18.

Larceny of chainsaw valued at $250 was reported at 1154 Osborne Joyce Road in Pinnacle on Jan. 19.

Domestic disturbance reported at 308 Brook Street in Walnut Cove on Jan. 19.

Larceny of leaf blower valued at $600 was reported at 118 Inglewood Drive in King on Jan. 21.

Vehicle theft of a 2011 Honda valued at $10,000 was reported at 1885 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove on Jan. 17.

Breaking and entering and property damage of sheetrock valued at $500 was reported at 1003 Shorty’s Farm Road in Germanton on Jan. 23.

Breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property of a table saw valued at $400, pull strap valued at $10, pry marks and scratches on van valued at $200, damage to lock and weather stripping valued at $50 was reported at 1045 Saura Woods Lane in Germanton on Jan. 13.

Arson of an automobile valued at $6,300 was reported at Luther Williams Road and Hwy. 311 in Pine Hall on Jan. 14.

Breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property of a vacuum pump valued at $200, kerosene heater valued at $500 and wooden door valued at $15 was reported at 1035 Joyce Woodworks Road in Sandy Ridge on Jan. 13.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a flat screen television valued at $100, car batteries valued at $150, Chevy S-10 tailgate valued at $250, scaffolding valued at $800 and truck tool box valued at $200 was reported at 1075 Parkview Drive in King on Jan. 14.