Stokes Arts Council receives $100,000 grant

The Stokes County Arts Council was recently named the recipient of the 2018 Joy W. Pope Memorial Grant in the Arts and will use the one time, $100,000 grant to complete phase two construction of The Arts Place of Stokes.

“This acknowledgement is one of the most gratifying moments in the 43-year history of the Stokes County Arts Council, especially since the award supports the completion of The Arts Place of Stokes — Stokes County’s first multi-purpose arts venue,” said Stokes Arts Executive Director Eddy McGee. “This is definitely a moment we will share and celebrate with all of the residents of Stokes County.”

Opened in 2017, The Arts Place is a multi-purpose community arts facility. Along with additional funding already received, Stokes Arts will use their grant to construct a classroom/meeting space, pottery studio, prep kitchen, reception area, artist’s studios and a rooftop patio. Stokes Arts will also install an ADA-compliant wheelchair lift, adding accessibility to the space. The project is expected to be finished in summer 2018.

It was also announced that the 2018 Joy W. Pope Memorial Grant in Human Services was given to Haywood Pathways Center in Waynesville, North Carolina to construct a short-term housing center for homeless women and children in Haywood County.

More than 60 North Carolina nonprofits applied for the two awards. The grants were created in 2015 to recognize innovative ideas that generate long-term results and are named in honor of Joy W. Pope, wife of philanthropist and retail entrepreneur John William Pope. Mrs. Pope served as President of the Pope Foundation from 1986-1992.