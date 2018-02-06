Drug arrests made in King

King Police Department’s Community Action Team executed a search warrant at 221 South Vandala Court on Tuesday morning around 5:45 a.m. Officers seized heroin, marijuana, and prescription medication from the residence. An investigation was launched after several members of the community expressed concerns of drug activity at the residence, according to a release from King Police Chief Paula May.

Elizabeth Howard Buck of 221 South Vandala Court, King, was charged with possession of heroin, felony maintaining a dwelling, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Buck was issued a $2,500 secured bond.

Walter Daulton Buck of 221 South Vandala Court, King, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $3,000 secured bond.

Olander Deshea Cuthrell of 221 South Vandala Court, King, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Cuthrell was released on a written promise to appear in court.

Breanna Noel Tucker of 1805 Watmead Road, Kernersville, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.