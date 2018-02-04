Fire in Lawsonville requires crews from 22 departments

A massive fire in Stokes County on Saturday afternoon drew in 22 departments and an estimated 125 personnel, according to EMS Director Brian Booe.

Crews were called to Bill Hanks Lumber Mill, off Piney Grove Church Road in Lawsonville at 1:15 p.m. and were cleared around 9:15 on Saturday evening.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.

“Because of the large perplexity of the building, all the machinery and fire damage, it may take a few days or longer. It was a lot of fire damage so they may not find the cause,” Booe said. “Thank you to all the responding departments. We had Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Rockingham and Patrick County, American Red Cross, North Carolina Emergency Management and we had to call in Fulp’s Hazmat to help with some containment runoff of hydraulic fluid.”

No injuries to workers or responders were reported, Booe said.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

