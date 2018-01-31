Arrests in Stokes

Arrests

Michael Leon Hopkins of 208 Trinity Lane in King was charged with obtaining property through false pretense on Jan. 16.

Jason Ray Kinzer of 108 School Street in East Bend was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 15.

April Michelle of 3805 Dodgetown Road in Walnut Cove was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance on Jan. 15.

Kristi Elisha Priddy of 1279 Ray Wilson Road in Sandy Ridge was charged with injury to personal property and felony discharge of weapon occupied property on Jan. 14.

Stephen Marcus Dowdy of 1194 Coon Road in Pinnacle was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Jan. 8.

Robert Lee Smith of 1220 Old Fulp Trail in Danbury was charged with harassing phone calls on Jan. 9.

Chad Michael Lockhard of 1091 Nelson Road in Walnut Cove was charged with assault on a female on Jan. 10.

Elijah Cassidy Wheeler of 692 Clearbrook Drive in Rural Hall was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Jan. 11.

Kenzy Rebecca McPerson of 1075 Curt Boyles Road in King was charged with aid and abet assault on Jan. 11.

Whitney Nichole Hester of 157 Fairfax Drive in Pinnacle was charged with assault and battery on Jan. 11.

Adrian Oneal Mitchell of 1051 Middle Fork Drive in Walnut Cove was charged with cyberstalking on Jan. 9.

Samuel Kevin Wall of 216 Logan Farm Trail in Pinnacle was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods on Jan. 22.

Brandy Jean Hayes of 216 Logan Farm Trail in Pinnacle was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods on Jan. 22.

James Mitchell Joseph of 1035 Renee Lane in Westfield was charged with larceny and conspiracy on Jan. 23.

Terry Allen Ayers of 1160 Village Drive in Walnut Cove was charged with felony possession intent to sell, distribute Schedule I, felony possession with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 12.

Incidents

Larceny of a leaf blower valued at $500 was reported at 604 Newsome Road in King on Jan. 9.

Breaking and entering and larceny of .5 impact driver valued at $800, impact driver valued at $700, ratchet driver valued at $600, Led lights valued at $100, car computer reading system valued at $13,000, impact drive driller valued at $700, two impact drive drillers valued at $179 each and a 18 volt drill set valued at $250 was reported at 4787 NC Hwy 8 & 89 E. Walnut Cove on Jan. 9.

Assault reported at 1091 Nelson Road in Walnut Cove on Jan. 10.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a white stack washer and dryer combo valued at $1,500 reported at 1120 Bellinger Lane in Walnut Cove on Jan. 10.

Assault on a female was reported at 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Road in Walnut Cove on Jan. 10.

Breaking and entering and damage to property of a backpack leaf blower valued at $600, limb saw valued at $350, orange chainsaw valued at $200, and metal rod pad lock valued at $100 was reported at 1200 Block Westmoreland Farm Road in King on Jan. 11.

Larceny of a catalytic converter valued at $500 was reported at 313 Newsome Road in King on Jan. 16.

Larceny of a green 360 cc ATV valued at $2,500 was reported at 3830 Amostown Road in Sandy Ridge on Jan. 16.

Larceny of Percocet valued at $10 and Adovan valued at $10 was reported at 2586 NC 772 Hwy, in Madison on Jan. 14.

Breaking and entering and larceny of coins estimated at $10 reported at 145 Laurel Cliffs Drive, Apt. A in Walnut Cove on Jan. 12.

Assault by unknown suspect reported on Hampton Road in Germanton on Jan. 11.

Breaking and entering reported at 6414 Hwy. 704 E. in Sandy Ridge on Jan. 11.

Larceny of a 12V battery valued at $120 reported at 2933 Slate Road in King on Jan. 1.

Larceny of a barn gate valued at $140 reported at 1029 Capella School Road in King on Jan. 8.

Domestic disturbance reported at 221 Rock Haven Drive in King on Jan. 13.

Larceny of firewood valued at $60 reported at 1206 Ray Loop Road in Westfield on Jan. 13.

Assault and damage to property reported at 4732 Hwy. 66 S. in King on Jan. 12.