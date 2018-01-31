Stokes Schools win digital and media engagement awards

School public relations professionals across the state were honored on Friday, January 26 for the products of their craft during the North Carolina School Public Relations Association’s (NCSPRA) annual Blue Ribbon Awards for Effective Communications celebration at the O. Henry Hotel in Greensboro. Thirty-eight school districts were recognized for outstanding work and received a total of 306 awards in eight categories.

Melisa Jessup, Executive Director of Human Resources and Public Information Officer submitted an entry in the competition in the Digital and Media Engagement category for Dr. Brad Rice and his famous closing school song videos. The entry for “Superintendent Creates Songs to Announce School Closings” was a big winner. Stokes County School System received Blue Ribbon awards in the “Digital and Media Engagement” category for “Superintendent Creates Songs to Announce School Closings”. Stokes won the “Gold” award and the “Best of the Best” award for this category.

NCSPRA President Todd Hagans, Executive Director of Community Relations & Communications for Gaston County Schools, said entries of the award winners rivaled the best work of public relations practitioners in any field. “Blue Ribbon Awards are the highest honor in our organization and they validate the superior work done by my colleagues this year,” Hagans said. “This roster of excellence is tangible evidence that NCSPRA’s public relations professionals are among the Nation’s finest and that they are producing cutting edge communications and products that support their schools and school systems.”

Award categories included digital media engagement, electronic media, excellence in writing, image/graphic design, marketing, photography, publications (print & electronic), and special events and programs. “Best of the Best” honors were also awarded to the most outstanding entry in each category. Entries were judged by the Georgia School Public Relations Association Board of Directors.

Prior to the awards ceremony, attendees heard a presentation from Dr. James Merrill, Superintendent of Wake County Public School System. W. Jeffrey Booker, Gaston County Schools Superintendent and NCSPRA Superintendent Liaison, also offered congratulatory remarks during the ceremony on behalf of the state’s school superintendents.

NCSPRA’s mission is to build support for public education through well-planned and responsible public relations. For more information visit the NCSPRA Facebook page or www.ncspra.org.