School board seeks community input

Have an opinion about the schools in Stokes County? You’re invited to share it when the school board hosts a town hall meeting on Feb. 12 at North Stokes High from 6-7 p.m.

Stokes County Superintendent, Dr. Brad Rice said the board chose to reach out to the community at the end of last year when they began discussing a new strategic plan.

“The first step in this process is to receive input from all stakeholders. The board decided to use several different paths for people to provide input,” he said.

The district sent out a survey in the fall to parents and staff members and received nearly 300 varied responses.

“The survey also asked, ‘What do you like best about Stokes County Schools?’ and ‘If you could improve one thing about Stokes County Schools, what would that be?’ The town hall meetings are a way for people to give input in person and to ask questions if they would like,” Rice said.

An estimated 40 people have attended the first two community meetings held at South Stokes in Walnut Cove and last week at West Stokes in King.

Parents voiced their appreciation of the district’s current direction. Some also mentioned they would like to see better communication, a continued emphasis on career and technical education courses and cultural arts programming, more resources for schools, improved facilities, the addition of foreign language in the elementary schools, improved technology and more support staff of nurses, social workers and guidance counselors.

“The district will continue to compile the feedback after the next town hall meeting and share the results with school administrators, district administrators, and the board of education,” Rice said. “Obviously, Stokes County Schools have a state-adopted curriculum and mandates we have to follow. We want to know from parents and businesses what other items on which we need to work. Stokes County Schools want to serve the residents of our county.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Stokes County School Board is hosting a town hall meeting at North Stokes High School on Feb. 12 from 6-7 p.m. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_NS2.jpg Stokes County School Board is hosting a town hall meeting at North Stokes High School on Feb. 12 from 6-7 p.m. Courtesy photo