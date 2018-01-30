Sheriff’s Office seizes firearms and drugs

The Special Investigations Division of the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office began the second roundup of Operation Winter Freeze on Jan. 22. During the operation, more opiate dealers who sold narcotics to undercover deputies were arrested, according to a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted narcotics surveillance which led to the arrest of three convicted felons in possession of firearms. Through information gained from a residential break-in, the county’s criminal investigation division, with the assistance of the special response team, discovered more stolen property and stolen firearms from another convicted felon.

“Unfortunately this is yet another example of the drug culture disrupting and destroying the lives of members of our community,” said Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall. “The individuals that abuse or sell narcotics routinely either steal or trade property that has been stolen to further their gains or obtain narcotics.”

Marshall added, “The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to fighting the deviant behaviors of the dealers and addicts in our county as we strive to protect those that are trying to lead peaceful lawful lives.”

Jonathan Luke Parrish, 28, of 4440 New Walkertown Road, Apt A-10 in Walkertown was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $5,000 secured bond.

Jacob Gray Peoples, 31, of 304 Weatherford Drive in King, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin, manufacture sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and felony maintaining a dwelling place. He is under a $30,000 secured bond.

Lukas Allen Laycock, 30, of 1073 Minnie Lane in King, was charged with possession with three counts of intent to sell and deliver heroin, three counts selling heroin, three counts deliver heroin, conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin, two counts felony maintaining a drug vehicle, sell a controlled substance within a 1,000 feet of a school, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is under a $50,000 secured bond.

Robert Blake Merritt, 32, of 1256 Sawbriar Road in Pinnacle, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen goods, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond is set.

William Anthony Ward, 32, of 118 Northview Drive in Pilot Mountain, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen goods, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and resisting public officer. He is under a $45,000 secured bond.

Brittany Leighann Phipps, 29, of 155 Shady Lane in Winston Salem, was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen goods, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and resisting public officer. She is under a $43,300 secured bond.

Dale Allen Sizemore, 25, of 2148 Mountain View Church Road in King, was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen goods and felony safecracking. No bond is set.

Amy Lynn White, 25, of 1558 High Valley Road in King, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin by sell, trafficking opium or heroin by delivery, and trafficking opium or heroin by transportation. She is under a $50,000 secured bond.

