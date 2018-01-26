Hall tapped to chair Agriculture Commission

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) has appointed Representative Kyle Hall (R-Stokes) Chairman of the Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission. The Commission is tasked with studying the present status of agriculture and forestry, identifying problems that limit the future growth and development of the industry, and formulating plans for new initiatives to support agriculture.

“North Carolina would be nowhere without our farmers. As Chairman of this Commission, it is my goal to develop policies that allow our state’s agriculture industry to flourish and cut burdensome regulations that hinder the success of our farmers,” Hall said.

Representative Hall is currently serving his first full-term in the North Carolina House. In addition to chairing the Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission, Hall serves as Chairman of the House Agriculture, Natural and Economic Resources Appropriations Committee. He is the first freshman legislator in decades to chair a committee.

Hall resides in Stokes County and is a Realtor with Janet G. Hall Realty in King.