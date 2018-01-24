City of King Water Treatment Facility receives national recognition

The City of King Water Treatment Facility is a three million gallon per day conventional water treatment plant that provides clean drinking water to approximately 25,000 customers and was recently featured in a national publication explaining how new technology is being incorporated into the arduous process.

The facility operates 24-hours a day, seven days a week and through the treatment process, water is taken from the Yadkin River and pumped to the facility. Water samples are continuously analyzed to ensure all parameters are met by state and federal regulations before it is dispersed through King, Tobaccoville, Pinnacle, Rural Hall and Pfafftown.

Ben Marion, plant supervisor, told Treatment Plant Operator Magazine the facility boosted its performance by incorporating Chemtrac, a company that produces and sells water analyzation equipment.

“Our goal is to make sure we have the safest, cleanest drinking water going out to each and every customer and we’re striving for that every day,” he said.

Marion is featured in the two-page January spread along with plant team member, Ronnie Gallimore and photos of the new Chemtrac technology. Marion also took part in a five minute video explaining the water treatment process, which is currently available on the City of King website.

“When the video went on YouTube we got a lot of calls about how we do things,” Marion explained at a recent city council meeting.

He said the plant has been recognized at the state level, but it’s now its receiving national attention. Since the magazine article released, Marion has received calls from across the country asking about the facility’s treatment process.

King Mayor Jack Warren thanked the city’s water treatment facility staff for the work they’ve done.

“I’m very proud of you all,” he said.

Councilman Rick McCraw added, “I’d like to encourage anyone that hasn’t been to the water plant to go down and let Ben take you through it and see the equipment. We’ve been there and he’s shown us how you can look at each water station and it’s amazing. Thanks for all you do.”

The City of King Water Treatment Facility provides clean drinking water to 25,000 customers in King, Tobaccoville, Pinnacle, Rural Hall and Pfafftown. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0001-1-.jpg The City of King Water Treatment Facility provides clean drinking water to 25,000 customers in King, Tobaccoville, Pinnacle, Rural Hall and Pfafftown. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News