Snow falling in Stokes

Stokes County EMS Director Brian Booe urged citizens to stay at home if possible until crews get the roads clear.

“We have approximately two inches of snow that has fallen in the county thus far,” Booe said.

As of 9 a.m., Tuesday morning, seven motor vehicle accidents have been reported to the county’s 911 center.

“Stokes County Department of Transportation has approximately 35 to 40 trucks on the roads and are working primarily on the main roads first and then will concentrate on the secondary roads. They are applying salt to the roads to melt the snow.”