Arrests in Stokes

Arrests

Dwight Rodney Adams, Jr. of 1017 Fain Road in Westfield was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 12.

Tyler Keith Edwards of 1030 Oxford Lane in King was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 12.

Linda Jean Campbell of 1277 of Pilot West Road in Pilot Mountain was charged with child abuse serious bodily injury on Dec. 15.

Timothy Dean Purdy of 1745 Rosebud Road in Walnut Cove was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Dec. 14.

Kerri Nicole Williams of 117 C Stoneway Court in King was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 15.

Jonathan Michael Denny of 1205 Denny’s Park Drive in King was charged with possession of heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 15.

Kimberly Aunise Brinson of 2232 Pleasant Street in Winston-Salem was charged with misdemeanor larceny on Dec. 18.

Devan Kendall Harrison of 1045 Kristie View Lane in Danbury was charged with first degree trespassing on Dec. 15.

Sasha Renee Nelson of 1479 Bunker Hill Road in Walnut Cove was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 16.

Courtney Leigh Evans of 176 Sun Drive in King was charged with simple assault on Dec. 16.

Candise Genete Griffin of 130 Mallory Court in Kings Mountain was charged with fictitious information to an officer, driving while license revoked and speeding on Dec. 16.

Samuel Thomas Greene of 2098 Dodgetown Road in Walnut Cove was charged with resisting a public officer and intoxicated and disruptive on Dec. 18.

Wendy Gann Ferencak of 1075 Howard Bullins Road in Madison was charged with obtain property by false pretense on Dec. 18.

Tammy Lynn Phillips of 1025 Coral Lane in King was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 19.

Candice Ann Lawson of 320 Weatherford Drive in King was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and improper mufflers on Dec. 20.

Edmund Ray Clifton of 1904 NC 8 in Walnut Cove was charged with simple assault on Dec. 14.

Dwight Eugene Martin of 5121 Melrose Village Court in Winston-Salem was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods on Dec. 19.

Auquante Shunmal Jones of 1030 Middle Fork Drive in Walnut Cove was charged with criminal contempt on Dec. 21.

Matthew Lee McHargue of 801 Tate Road in Rural Hall was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 20.

Jay Scott Bondurant of 1070 Cyndi Jo Lane in King was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 13.

Ashley Meagan of 2772 NC Hwy 772 Madison was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 14.

Jerry Andrew Grogan of 121 Pineview Drive was charged with protective order violation on Dec. 3.

Larceny of a motor vehicle, flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving to endanger was reported from 146 Butner Road in King on Dec. 2.

Incidents

Larceny of Christmas tree decorations valued at $15 was reported at 1086 Tuttle Road in Rural Hall.

Assault on a female reported at 209 Vesta Street in King reported on Dec. 3.

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI controlled substance in the parking lot of 205 Ingram Drive in King on Dec. 4.

Breaking and entering and damage to property at 1377 Perch Road, Unit #16 in Pinnacle on Dec. 22.

Larceny of a dark camo wallet valued at $9 at 1035 Hwy. 65 West in Walnut Cove on Dec. 24.

Larceny and damage to property of a catalytic converter valued at $1,400 at 7425 NC Hwy 66 South in King on Dec. 25.

Larceny of a hardware supply at 1035 65 W Walnut Cove on Dec. 24.

Larceny of a catalytic converter valued at $300 at 1255 Mountain View Road in King on Dec. 23.

Concealment of merchandise of a silver pan valued at $20 was reported at 440 Mountain View Road in King on Dec. 22.

Larceny of a 2017 NC license plate valued at $65 and 2018 NC license plate valued at $20 was reported at 3208 Brook Cove Road in Walnut Cove on Dec. 26.

Armed robbery and larceny of medication valued at $1 and US currency valued at $130 was reported at 504 W. King Street in King on Dec. 26.

Breaking and entering and larceny of US currency valued at $400, Louie Vatan wallet valued at $800 reported at 600 Newsome Road, Apt 3L in King on Dec. 31.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a 52’ flat screen TV valued at $800, DVD players valued at $100, cell phones valued at $150, mini laptop valued at $500, chain saw valued at $450, horse saddle valued at $300, electric drill valued at $75 and battery charger valued at $50 at 1120 Young Farm Road in Walnut Cove on Jan. 1.